9 great reads from CNET this week: Zach King, dying songbirds, Google's motto and more

Zach King leaves a house and hops into a car, then crashes that car into that house -- which falls instantly to pieces. It looks real but it's all video trickery and jaw-dropping wonderment, which is what King is all about. Just ask the millions of people who can't get enough of his videos on Instagram and TikTok.

CNET's Abrar Al-Heeti went behind the scenes with King to learn the secrets of his video spectacles and how they grew from a hobby into a thriving enterprise. Those clever stunts are all about careful prep, well-placed props and precise timing, as you'll see in her story and the accompanying video.

They're among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

King's seemingly magical editing tricks have captivated audiences for nearly a decade. CNET gets a behind-the-scenes look at how he creates his mind-bending content.

Common birds, like the blue jay, are turning up sick or dead. What's killing them?

The ethos has set Google apart from other companies for decades. It's under the spotlight again.

Supply chains are a mess thanks to COVID, storms and a shortage of key materials. All that means Black Friday might be too late to shop for some products.

The high-end synthesizers are hand-assembled in the music mecca of Asheville, North Carolina.

The tech giant is fighting regulation in South Korea, a courtroom case in California and employee revolts -- and it's all tied to social media, Slack and the App Store.

Commentary: Virtual reality is no longer compatible with my version of the real world.

Some experts question whether the iPhone maker needs to do more to protect its users.

Commentary: Folks, it's time to get hairy.

