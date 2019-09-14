9 great reads from CNET this week

So yeah, Apple kept us a little busy this week, hosting an unveiling event Tuesday for its new iPhone 11, which is $50 cheaper than its last base model. It also showed off high-end iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models and revealed all sorts of product details, like price tags for its upcoming Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus services.
But Apple wasn't the only big tech firm in the spotlight. Both Congress and state attorneys general this week amped up their antitrust probes of technology titans like Google and Facebook.
Here are the week's stories we don't want you to miss:
Net neutrality's ultimate champion keeps on fighting
Between restoring net neutrality, regulating the tech industry and tackling the state's housing crisis, California state Sen. Scott Wiener never stops moving.
The mysterious Tinder catfish that ensnared 16 women in a single night
Swipe left.
Apple TV Plus: Our biggest unanswered questions
Apple finally filled in the most glaring blanks about its streaming service: its launch date and price. But you may need more answers before you commit.
Nintendo Switch changed my life. Why Apple Arcade may do the same
Commentary: Apple Arcade's library may get me off the never-ending treadmill of freemium games.
Poo transplants and hangover cures: Inside the murky world of probiotics
The good, the bad and the ugly side of using bacteria to improve human health.
Why Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is the safest iPhone yet
With a design that's going on three years and features that rivals have had for a while, it's hard to get excited.
Electric scooters hit bumps in the road as they roll out across Europe
From Portugal to Paris to Poland electric scooters have invaded Europe, but it's far from a smooth ride.
Secondhand vaping: The latest vaping health risk
Quit hanging around people while they vape.
YouTube vowed to disable comments on videos with young kids. It hasn't
A pedophilia scandal spurred YouTube to pledge it wouldn't allow comments on videos with kids age 13 and younger. Six months later, they're still easy to find.
