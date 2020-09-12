9 great reads from CNET this week

Apple this week gave us a little distraction from grim news headlines about raging wildfires, a failing stimulus bill and Russian hackers again targeting the US presidential election. The tech giant announced a product unveiling for this Tuesday that will be entirely online and likely showcase a new Apple Watch and iPad. Apple might also talk about its plans for augmented reality.
Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:
In India, an indestructible toilet may be the key to saving lives
CNET traveled to India in February, just before the coronavirus crisis, to learn about the boom in smart sanitation there.
Space isn't just a distraction. It could be our salvation
Space science has given us cordless drills and Tempur-Pedic mattresses, but other innovations from orbit could soon save lives.
Tech firms face growing resentment toward parent employees during COVID-19
Parents across Silicon Valley say they're concerned they'll be judged by peers who don't have the same family obligations during work hours.
iPhone 12 finally gives us a reason to get excited about 5G
Commentary: High-speed wireless on the go is a tough sell when you're stuck at home. Enter Apple's uncanny ability to generate hype for the wonky.
Malcolm X's daughter Ilyasah Shabazz on Black Lives Matter and her father's legacy
As Audible releases Shabazz's memoir, along with The Autobiography of Malcolm X, the activist discusses the importance of structural change.
Oculus founder's Ghost 4 military drones use AI for surveillance and attack
Anduril Industries' Palmer Luckey warns of an "AI arms race" and embraces the defense sector while much of Silicon Valley shuns it.
Apollo 11's launch, as seen by the only woman in the control room
JoAnn Morgan witnessed history -- and made history -- in 1969 as she watched Apollo 11's liftoff from her console at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.
How your personal data is exploited to win elections and influence policy
Everything from your phone number to your approximate salary and home address is collected and traded by political campaigns and consultants.
What PPE? These ICU clinicians take care of you from miles away
These remote-monitoring facilities were already helping the sickest patients get access to critical-care specialists. COVID-19 has further proved their value.
