9 great reads from CNET this week

How a smarter toilet in India is changing lives, why space could be our salvation and what some tech employees have against co-workers who are parents.

Apple this week gave us a little distraction from grim news headlines about raging wildfires, a failing stimulus bill and Russian hackers again targeting the US presidential election. The tech giant announced a product unveiling for this Tuesday that will be entirely online and likely showcase a new Apple Watch and iPad. Apple might also talk about its plans for augmented reality

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

In India, an indestructible toilet may be the key to saving lives

CNET traveled to India in February, just before the coronavirus crisis, to learn about the boom in smart sanitation there.

garv-toilets-sanitation-faridibad-india-9662
James Martin/CNET

Space isn't just a distraction. It could be our salvation

Space science has given us cordless drills and Tempur-Pedic mattresses, but other innovations from orbit could soon save lives.

dragon-over-egypt2
NASA

Tech firms face growing resentment toward parent employees during COVID-19

Parents across Silicon Valley say they're concerned they'll be judged by peers who don't have the same family obligations during work hours.

gettyimages-1216390582
Getty Images

iPhone 12 finally gives us a reason to get excited about 5G

Commentary: High-speed wireless on the go is a tough sell when you're stuck at home. Enter Apple's uncanny ability to generate hype for the wonky.

apple-event-091019-iphone-11-iphone-11-pro-9213
James Martin/CNET

Malcolm X's daughter Ilyasah Shabazz on Black Lives Matter and her father's legacy

As Audible releases Shabazz's memoir, along with The Autobiography of Malcolm X, the activist discusses the importance of structural change.

Ilyasah Shabazz
Getty Images

Oculus founder's Ghost 4 military drones use AI for surveillance and attack

Anduril Industries' Palmer Luckey warns of an "AI arms race" and embraces the defense sector while much of Silicon Valley shuns it.

Anduril's Ghost 4 military drone is about 2 meters long and uses a helicopter-like design for lifting power and quiet operation.
Anduril Industries

Apollo 11's launch, as seen by the only woman in the control room

JoAnn Morgan witnessed history -- and made history -- in 1969 as she watched Apollo 11's liftoff from her console at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

making-space-joann-morgan-nasa
NASA

How your personal data is exploited to win elections and influence policy

Everything from your phone number to your approximate salary and home address is collected and traded by political campaigns and consultants.

biden-trump-campaign-apps
James Martin/CNET

What PPE? These ICU clinicians take care of you from miles away

These remote-monitoring facilities were already helping the sickest patients get access to critical-care specialists. COVID-19 has further proved their value.

dsc00178
Ashley Boarman, Sutter Health