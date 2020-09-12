9 great reads from CNET this week

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Apple this week gave us a little distraction from grim news headlines about raging wildfires, a failing stimulus bill and Russian hackers again targeting the US presidential election. The tech giant announced a product unveiling for this Tuesday that will be entirely online and likely showcase a new Apple Watch and iPad. Apple might also talk about its plans for augmented reality.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

CNET traveled to India in February, just before the coronavirus crisis, to learn about the boom in smart sanitation there.

Space science has given us cordless drills and Tempur-Pedic mattresses, but other innovations from orbit could soon save lives.

Parents across Silicon Valley say they're concerned they'll be judged by peers who don't have the same family obligations during work hours.

Commentary: High-speed wireless on the go is a tough sell when you're stuck at home. Enter Apple's uncanny ability to generate hype for the wonky.

As Audible releases Shabazz's memoir, along with The Autobiography of Malcolm X, the activist discusses the importance of structural change.

Anduril Industries' Palmer Luckey warns of an "AI arms race" and embraces the defense sector while much of Silicon Valley shuns it.

JoAnn Morgan witnessed history -- and made history -- in 1969 as she watched Apollo 11's liftoff from her console at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Everything from your phone number to your approximate salary and home address is collected and traded by political campaigns and consultants.

These remote-monitoring facilities were already helping the sickest patients get access to critical-care specialists. COVID-19 has further proved their value.