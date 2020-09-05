9 great reads from CNET this week

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

It's September, the month when the tech world typically ushers in a parade of new products. As such, this week we saw the unveiling of folding phones, laser TV projectors, faster graphics cards and more at the Berlin-based IFA show -- the first tech conference IRL since the coronavirus pandemic hit. Also at IFA, Qualcomm announced that it will bring 5G next year to $125 phones from Motorola, Oppo and Xiaomi.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of the US presidential election, Facebook says it's catching Russian-linked fake accounts much earlier than in 2016. Facebook also said it will limit political ads ahead of November's election. And Twitter flagged two of President Donald Trump's tweets "for encouraging people to potentially vote twice" because the remarks violated the site's rules about civic integrity and elections.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

Fire-predicting software can project how a fire could spread -- while it's still burning.

Solar energy and mechanical triggers power the Engage, a console at the cutting edge of computer engineering.

Coronavirus concerns put 14,000 homeless Californians in hotel rooms. To stave off loneliness, some are using Zoom AA meetings, a phone buddy program and online tai chi.

Commentary: The groundbreaking device is impressive, but where is the data?

THQ spent years working on an Avengers video game. This is the story of how it was torn apart.

The device costs only $20 more than last year's model, and in the US, it comes with 5G and other improvements.

Two monster black holes met, danced and fell into each other. Their collision formed a black hole 150 times more massive than the sun.

Disney Plus' premium debut of the beloved tale about a legendary warrior takes on a more serious but pertinent tone.

"We still have these ingrained, old patterns of thinking," says Swank, who plays Emma Green, the steely commander of the first mission to Mars.