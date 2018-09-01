Another crazy week. Apple said it would unveil new products -- iPhone! -- on Sept. 12. President Donald Trump accused Google of rigging its results. And Berlin hosted the huge IFA tech show.
If you missed anything, now's the time to catch up (especially in the US, which has a three-day weekend).
Fortnite's battle royale with security problems is just getting started
You may want to avoid the Android party bus for a while.
Bitcoin maniacs are storing the passwords for their cryptocurrency in DNA
Hard drives are passé.
Stop stealing stuff from our national parks
Really, you're forcing park rangers to put microchips in the cacti.
Here's why Washington is angry with Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Seriously, everyone is pissed at social media.
Drones helping California fight wildfires
These eyes in the sky can help firefighters see where a fire is going ... and what's in its path.
8K is the new 3D
These ultracrisp TVs are a gimmick you don't need.
Drake is using drones as backup dancers at his shows
If they can dance ...
I drove a hot pink communist-built Trabant around Berlin
This is a low-tech car.
Best of IFA 2018
An 8K TV, an epic gaming throne, Google's new wearable OS and more ...
9 great reads from CNET this week
