9 great reads from CNET this week

We now know exactly when Apple will launch its iPhone 11. The company sent out invites on Thursday for a Sept. 10 product event, which'll take place at its Cupertino, California, headquarters. Meanwhile, last weekend's D3 Disney conference caught us up on all the latest from the entertainment giant, including new details on its upcoming Netflix rival, Disney Plus.

That's just scratching the surface on the week's news. Here're the feature stories you don't want to miss.

Founder Reshma Saujani doesn't just want more female bodies in chairs. She wants to fix something fundamental in the way boys and girls grow up.

Most people have written off Tumblr, but there's still value that's harder to quantify.

An overactive world is hard to break away from.

5G is great, but it's a big Wi-Fi upgrade that'll likely help you out sooner with faster speeds and longer range at home, school and work.

Peer pressure, free products and a lot of persistence.

We clear up some of the confusion around 5G.

The Hollywood icon talks about playing an obsessive fan in the new thriller The Fanatic -- and about the tech industry not yet delivering the Jetsons-inspired reality he wants.

Commentary: Soon Films' oddly comforting videos of Asian street food are part travelogue, part cooking show and all magical.

Two brilliant new fantasy series arrive Friday. Which one might fill the gap left by the end of the HBO series?