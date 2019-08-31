CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

Why Tumbler has remained a safe haven amid internet ugliness, how Girls Who Code's mission goes far beyond coding, and never mind 5G; it's Wi-Fi 6 that'll rock your world.

We now know exactly when Apple will launch its iPhone 11. The company sent out invites on Thursday for a Sept. 10 product event, which'll take place at its Cupertino, California, headquarters. Meanwhile, last weekend's D3 Disney conference caught us up on all the latest from the entertainment giant, including new details on its upcoming Netflix rival, Disney Plus.

That's just scratching the surface on the week's news. Here're the feature stories you don't want to miss. 

Girls Who Code is ready for world domination

Founder Reshma Saujani doesn't just want more female bodies in chairs. She wants to fix something fundamental in the way boys and girls grow up.

reshma-saujani-5171
Angela Lang/CNET

Tumblr's a rare safe haven amid all of the internet's ugliness

Most people have written off Tumblr, but there's still value that's harder to quantify.

tumblr-love
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The fantasy of being disconnected

An overactive world is hard to break away from.

qm2-day
Scott Stein/CNET

Wi-Fi 6 will upgrade your workhorse wireless network

5G is great, but it's a big Wi-Fi upgrade that'll likely help you out sooner with faster speeds and longer range at home, school and work.

The Wi-Fi Alliance wants you to look for the Wi-Fi 6 logo.
Stephen Shankland/CNET

How Amazon convinces police to join the Ring network

Peer pressure, free products and a lot of persistence.

ring-door-view-cam-26
Chris Monroe/CNET

5G won't replace 4G: Debunking all the 5G myths

We clear up some of the confusion around 5G.

5g-1-2
Angela Lang/CNET

John Travolta to Silicon Valley: Catch up!

The Hollywood icon talks about playing an obsessive fan in the new thriller The Fanatic -- and about the tech industry not yet delivering the Jetsons-inspired reality he wants.

john-travolta-connie-guglielmo-interview-cnet-0820
James Martin/CNET

YouTube's best-kept secret might make you give up ASMR

Commentary: Soon Films' oddly comforting videos of Asian street food are part travelogue, part cooking show and all magical.

Soon Films; video screenshot by CNET

Dark Crystal vs. Carnival Row: Netflix and Amazon vie for new Game of Thrones

Two brilliant new fantasy series arrive Friday. Which one might fill the gap left by the end of the HBO series?

dark-crystal-netflix-dc-unit-22537-r
Kevin Baker/Netflix
