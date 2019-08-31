9 great reads from CNET this week

We now know exactly when Apple will launch its iPhone 11. The company sent out invites on Thursday for a Sept. 10 product event, which'll take place at its Cupertino, California, headquarters. Meanwhile, last weekend's D3 Disney conference caught us up on all the latest from the entertainment giant, including new details on its upcoming Netflix rival, Disney Plus.
That's just scratching the surface on the week's news. Here're the feature stories you don't want to miss.
Girls Who Code is ready for world domination
Founder Reshma Saujani doesn't just want more female bodies in chairs. She wants to fix something fundamental in the way boys and girls grow up.
Tumblr's a rare safe haven amid all of the internet's ugliness
Most people have written off Tumblr, but there's still value that's harder to quantify.
The fantasy of being disconnected
An overactive world is hard to break away from.
Wi-Fi 6 will upgrade your workhorse wireless network
5G is great, but it's a big Wi-Fi upgrade that'll likely help you out sooner with faster speeds and longer range at home, school and work.
How Amazon convinces police to join the Ring network
Peer pressure, free products and a lot of persistence.
5G won't replace 4G: Debunking all the 5G myths
We clear up some of the confusion around 5G.
John Travolta to Silicon Valley: Catch up!
The Hollywood icon talks about playing an obsessive fan in the new thriller The Fanatic -- and about the tech industry not yet delivering the Jetsons-inspired reality he wants.
YouTube's best-kept secret might make you give up ASMR
Commentary: Soon Films' oddly comforting videos of Asian street food are part travelogue, part cooking show and all magical.
Dark Crystal vs. Carnival Row: Netflix and Amazon vie for new Game of Thrones
Two brilliant new fantasy series arrive Friday. Which one might fill the gap left by the end of the HBO series?
