Oh, my. What a week that was. We found out the Obama campaign used security keys to prevent hacks. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai told a Senate committee that he intentionally kept quiet even though he knew his agency hadn't suffered a DDoS attack. And China apparently hacked Alaska during trade talks!
There was plenty more. Here's your chance to catch up.
Life off the grid in Australia's most extreme town
Coober Pedy is freezing cold, scorching hot and a source of Australia's opals. Here's what life's like when you have to jury-rig even the most basic tech to survive.
My Twitter account was hacked and it took days to get it fixed
The pain was unbearable.
The deep, dark quest to save one of the world's rarest fish
Scientists are racing to save the endangered Devils Hole pupfish, which lives in one of the most inhospitable places on Earth.
Why you need a better handle on the WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram apps
You might not really understand how encrypted messaging works, and you're not alone.
Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is one of the year's best phones...
...but you still might want to wait before upgrading.
Galaxy Note 9 has a 5G dilemma
Should you upgrade now or wait until the mobile revolution that's coming in 2019?
Here are the great phones you can't get on AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint
You can buy a lot of them online.
NASA's new solar probe will fly closer to the sun than we've gotten before
The Parker Solar Probe is going to "touch" the sun.
Here's what Black Hat and Defcon cybersecurity experts say you should do to stay safe online
You're going to want to change your passwords.
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.