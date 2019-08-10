9 great reads from CNET this week

Hackers and security researchers at the Black Hat and Defcon conferences in Las Vegas this week tackled everything from election security to misinformation campaigns to Android malware that comes preinstalled on your devices.
Meanwhile, Samsung grabbed the spotlight by unveiling its Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus phones alongside a superthin Galaxy Book S laptop. It was also a big week for weird science news, like tardigrades on the moon, the discovery of a prehistoric dog-size parrot and Jupiter getting slammed by something massive.
Amid it all were the following stories you don't want to miss.
What a security researcher learned from monitoring traffic at Defcon
He spent thousands on a data-collecting monstrosity to figure out why people considered the security conference's network dangerous.
Government officials blocked his website, so he went over their heads
Mehdi Yahyanejad uses an innovative technology to get past internet censorship in Iran and bring information to poor and isolated communities in Mexico.
Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G is the latest proof that 5G isn't for you -- yet
AT&T may be vindicated in withholding its 5G service from consumers so far.
My e-bike brush with death
A crowded Manhattan street, an unprotected bike lane and the high-tech helmet that saved my life.
Those robocall blocker apps are hanging up on your privacy
If you downloaded an app to block spam calls, its privacy policy is likely giving up your personal information.
You have Samsung's original Galaxy Note to thank for your big phone screen
Samsung's original Galaxy Note is why the iPhone XS Max and other big-screen phones exist.
Woodstock at 50: Five weird facts about the world's most famous music festival
Believe it or not, the media had to explain words like "grooving" to the less hip. And even in 1969, Woodstock's future was unsure.
President Trump wants social media to catch shooters before they strike. It's going to be hard
Artificial intelligence isn't there yet.
Getting the best Wi-Fi speeds from your ISP? Here's the fine print
Throttling? Hidden fees? Data caps? Here's a rundown on how all of the major ISPs in the US manage their networks.
Facebook moonshot project wants you to type with your mind: Don't expect this vision to become reality anytime soon, though.
Apple joins Google, Microsoft on project to make your data portable: The Data Transfer Project is trying to make it easier to move data between online services.
