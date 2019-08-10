CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

A brush with death on an e-bike, skirting censorship in Iran, and five weird facts about Woodstock.

Hackers and security researchers at the Black Hat and Defcon conferences in Las Vegas this week tackled everything from election security to misinformation campaigns to Android malware that comes preinstalled on your devices.

Meanwhile, Samsung grabbed the spotlight by unveiling its Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus phones alongside a superthin Galaxy Book S laptop. It was also a big week for weird science news, like tardigrades on the moon, the discovery of a prehistoric dog-size parrot and Jupiter getting slammed by something massive.

Amid it all were the following stories you don't want to miss.

What a security researcher learned from monitoring traffic at Defcon

He spent thousands on a data-collecting monstrosity to figure out why people considered the security conference's network dangerous.

2018-08-06-14-32-35
Mike Spicer

Government officials blocked his website, so he went over their heads

Mehdi Yahyanejad uses an innovative technology to get past internet censorship in Iran and bring information to poor and isolated communities in Mexico. 

roadtrip-mehdi11
Marta Franco/CNET

Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G is the latest proof that 5G isn't for you -- yet

AT&T may be vindicated in withholding its 5G service from consumers so far.

003-samsung-galaxy-note-10-plus-5g
Sarah Tew/CNET

My e-bike brush with death

A crowded Manhattan street, an unprotected bike lane and the high-tech helmet that saved my life.

27-joey-bike-helmet-accident
Sarah Tew/CNET

Those robocall blocker apps are hanging up on your privacy

If you downloaded an app to block spam calls, its privacy policy is likely giving up your personal information.

Women use mobile application software on smartphone phone
Getty Images

You have Samsung's original Galaxy Note to thank for your big phone screen

Samsung's original Galaxy Note is why the iPhone XS Max and other big-screen phones exist.

samsung-galaxy-note-8688
James Martin/CNET

Woodstock at 50: Five weird facts about the world's most famous music festival

Believe it or not, the media had to explain words like "grooving" to the less hip. And even in 1969, Woodstock's future was unsure.

Hippy Bus
Getty Images

President Trump wants social media to catch shooters before they strike. It's going to be hard

Artificial intelligence isn't there yet.

President Trump Delivers Remarks On The Weekend's Mass Shootings
Getty Images

Getting the best Wi-Fi speeds from your ISP? Here's the fine print

Throttling? Hidden fees? Data caps? Here's a rundown on how all of the major ISPs in the US manage their networks.

tp-link-router-8
Chris Mon

