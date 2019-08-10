9 great reads from CNET this week

Hackers and security researchers at the Black Hat and Defcon conferences in Las Vegas this week tackled everything from election security to misinformation campaigns to Android malware that comes preinstalled on your devices.

Meanwhile, Samsung grabbed the spotlight by unveiling its Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus phones alongside a superthin Galaxy Book S laptop. It was also a big week for weird science news, like tardigrades on the moon, the discovery of a prehistoric dog-size parrot and Jupiter getting slammed by something massive.

Amid it all were the following stories you don't want to miss.

He spent thousands on a data-collecting monstrosity to figure out why people considered the security conference's network dangerous.

Mehdi Yahyanejad uses an innovative technology to get past internet censorship in Iran and bring information to poor and isolated communities in Mexico.

AT&T may be vindicated in withholding its 5G service from consumers so far.

A crowded Manhattan street, an unprotected bike lane and the high-tech helmet that saved my life.

If you downloaded an app to block spam calls, its privacy policy is likely giving up your personal information.

Samsung's original Galaxy Note is why the iPhone XS Max and other big-screen phones exist.

Believe it or not, the media had to explain words like "grooving" to the less hip. And even in 1969, Woodstock's future was unsure.

Artificial intelligence isn't there yet.

Throttling? Hidden fees? Data caps? Here's a rundown on how all of the major ISPs in the US manage their networks.

