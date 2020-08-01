9 great reads from CNET this week

It was a big week for Big Tech, which was in the hot seat Wednesday for a historic antitrust hearing on Capitol Hill. Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook execs took harsh questions from hostile House subcommittee members about alleged predatory business practices, theft of digital content and aggressive copying and purchasing of competing businesses.

Then, after the hammering, the companies posted big quarterly earnings and revenue. Amazon and Facebook both saw their profit double, while Apple saw a slight increase in iPhone sales despite many of its stores being closed and much of the world locked down. Google posted a revenue and sales decline, but the results were better than Wall Street expected.

Not to be forgotten, coronavirus deaths surpassed 150,000 in the US on Wednesday. By week's end, there were about 17.3 confirmed cases worldwide and around 674,000 deaths. Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Americans should consider wearing eye protection, such as goggles or a face shield -- in addition to a face mask -- to further protect themselves from the pandemic.

Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google had a historic showdown with Congress. What comes next?

Thousands of Chinese nationalists sent death threats to an author for writing a diary documenting the world's first coronavirus lockdown.

The coronavirus pandemic helped reset the planet, giving the environment a chance to recover from the wear and tear of human activity. But that can soon change.

A Chinese tech company owns TikTok, and US politicians worry that the Chinese government could use the app to spy on people and spread propaganda.

NASA will attempt to search for signs of life in an ancient lakebed once believed to hold water and, for the first time, fly a helicopter on another planet.

Commentary: It's hard for Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook to keep up the pretense when posting massive profit in the middle of a pandemic-fueled recession.

Despite criminal comparisons and bruised fingers, a community of hobbyist lockpickers is thriving online.

The struggle is over the future of the web.

Jacques Cousteau's grandson channels some serious sci-fi vibes for an upcoming underwater research lab.