9 great reads from CNET this week: COVID protests, algorithms, swimming pools and more

The pandemic isn't over, not by a long shot. Infections, hospitalizations and deaths have been on the rise in the US as the delta variant of the coronavirus runs rampant. Those being hit hardest are the unvaccinated, and only about half the total population in the US is fully vaccinated. That's forcing a reckoning across the federal government, the tech industry and elsewhere.
Yet opposition to the COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions remains strong in many areas, both in the US and around the world. There have been mass protests in recent days from Paris to Sydney. This prompted CNET's Daniel Van Boom to try to come to terms with what's motivating the disaffected and what that means for all of us. "Like the coronavirus itself," he writes, "the distrust that fuels these protests infects the entire world."
Van Boom's commentary is among the many in-depth features and other thought-provoking pieces that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:
COVID protests and the dangers of the disinformation age
Commentary: COVID denialism and anti-vaxxers can no longer be ignored.
What I learned surrendering my life to algorithms
CNET's Jesse Orrall outsourced several of his daily decisions to algorithms for a week to better understand the lines of code that are playing a greater role in guiding all our lives.
Swimply lets you swim in a stranger's pool. It's less weird than you think
Your visit may or may not include a giant unicorn floatie.
The case for the Xbox Series S: Why Microsoft's entry-level console is worth your money
Commentary: Paired with a GamePass subscription, it's the easiest way to jump into next-gen gaming.
'Weird' fossil from 890 million years ago could be evidence of earliest animal life
If confirmed, the finding would push back our earliest evidence of animal life by about 350 million years.
Outer Banks season 2 review: This North Carolinian can't get enough
It's corny, ridiculous and at times downright exhausting. But CNET's Mary King couldn't stop watching.
Hollywood has a diversity problem, so Starz chose to make its name on inclusion
Premium network Starz decided to overrepresent women and people of color at its network, and it found a secret to success.
What HIPAA does and doesn't protect against when it comes to vaccine questions
Many people are confused when it comes to the rules surrounding HIPAA. We'll help explain.
Kevin Can F**k Himself is the weirdest show on TV. Does it make sense?
The finale for a show like Kevin Can F**k Himself was always going to be tricky.