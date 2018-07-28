CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

Facebook's terrible year isn't getting any better; Google Chrome reminds you when your browsing isn't safe; and Microsoft thinks outside of the box to design a box.

Another seven up, another seven down. Facebook shares lost more value than any other stock ever. Twitter's user count dropped. Fortnite celebrated its birthday. And there was plenty more. Here's your chance to catch up.

Facebook's bad year just got worse

"The Teflon has been scratched away."

FRANCE-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-FACEBOOK-LOGO

 Joel Saget / AFP/ Getty Images

Google Chrome now tells you when your browsing is "not secure."

Relax. "Not secure" isn't the same as "insecure."

chrome-not-secure-warnings

Don't put Microsoft in a box

The software giant broke all its own rules in designing the packaging for Xbox Adaptive Controller.

box1

 Microsoft

7 Apple Watch tips for runners

Improve your tracking! Set custom goals! Find out what time it is!

applewatch

 Josh Miller / CNET

The making of an American icon

The KitchenAid stand mixer have made bakers smile for nearly a century.

kitchen-aid-package-promo-shots-17

 Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Here's what shadow banning is

President Donald Trump says Twitter shadow-bans Republicans. Twitter says it doesn't. We shed some light on the issue.

Social Media

 Getty Images

I had ghost hunters investigate my house but I still don't believe in spirits

They did turn up something creepy, though. 

ghosthunterstill

 GIMM

Wardrobe malfunction at Comic-Con? These cosplay superheroes will save you

Costume medics are a thing.

swift-stitch-comic-con-20182834

 Tania González/CNET

Sharp Objects is why HBO needs to make more mystery miniseries

Also, can The Girl on the Train get a do-over?

Sharp Objects

Amy Adams as Camille in 'Sharp Objects'.

 HBO
