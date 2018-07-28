9 great reads from CNET this week

Another seven up, another seven down. Facebook shares lost more value than any other stock ever. Twitter's user count dropped. Fortnite celebrated its birthday. And there was plenty more. Here's your chance to catch up.
Facebook's bad year just got worse
"The Teflon has been scratched away."
Google Chrome now tells you when your browsing is "not secure."
Relax. "Not secure" isn't the same as "insecure."
Don't put Microsoft in a box
The software giant broke all its own rules in designing the packaging for Xbox Adaptive Controller.
7 Apple Watch tips for runners
Improve your tracking! Set custom goals! Find out what time it is!
The making of an American icon
The KitchenAid stand mixer have made bakers smile for nearly a century.
Here's what shadow banning is
President Donald Trump says Twitter shadow-bans Republicans. Twitter says it doesn't. We shed some light on the issue.
I had ghost hunters investigate my house but I still don't believe in spirits
They did turn up something creepy, though.
Wardrobe malfunction at Comic-Con? These cosplay superheroes will save you
Costume medics are a thing.
Sharp Objects is why HBO needs to make more mystery miniseries
Also, can The Girl on the Train get a do-over?
