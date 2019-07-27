CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

How Craigslist's founder wants to change the world, what the moon will look like 50 years from now, and why some see Facebook's $5 billion FTC settlement as a bargain.

You might have gone on vacation this week, but tech didn't. Apple nabbed Intel's modem business in a $1 billion bet on 5G wireless. Facebook got hit with a record $5 billion fine for losing control of our data. The Justice Department approved T-Mobile's $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint. And Samsung announced a September time frame for relaunching its foldable phone, which faltered out of the gate last spring due to problems like screen breakages.

In the shadows of the headlines were these great stories you don't want to miss: 

Nerdy Craigslist founder wants to change the world – starting with your news

Craig Newmark is a self-proclaimed nerd and reformed jerk. Now he's putting money behind his politics.

One small step: What will the moon look like in 50 years?

A scientific outpost, a graveyard, a stepping stone to Mars: It all starts with the moon.

Forget the Galaxy Fold, where's the Galaxy Home smart speaker?

Samsung's foldable phone isn't the only new device that's been delayed.

Why Apple wants Intel's modem business

The company is out to control every aspect of its products -- including how it'll connect to 5G networks.

Whopping $5 billion FTC settlement still a bargain for Facebook, critics say

Critics give the deal a thumbs-down.

This is the browser you'll want if you really care about online privacy

The Brave browser focuses on stopping websites from tracking you.

Recent climate change trends 'unprecedented' in the last 2,000 years

Humans have really cranked the heat up.

Smog fills the LA skyline.

With the T-Mobile deal approved, it's time we say so long to Sprint

Sprint gets its sweet release after T-Mobile's takeover is cleared.

HBO's Share: A smartphone video tears a teen's world apart

Premiering on HBO this week, Share is a brutally timely parable for the #metoo era and the Instagram generation.

