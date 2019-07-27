9 great reads from CNET this week

You might have gone on vacation this week, but tech didn't. Apple nabbed Intel's modem business in a $1 billion bet on 5G wireless. Facebook got hit with a record $5 billion fine for losing control of our data. The Justice Department approved T-Mobile's $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint. And Samsung announced a September time frame for relaunching its foldable phone, which faltered out of the gate last spring due to problems like screen breakages.
In the shadows of the headlines were these great stories you don't want to miss:
Nerdy Craigslist founder wants to change the world – starting with your news
Craig Newmark is a self-proclaimed nerd and reformed jerk. Now he's putting money behind his politics.
One small step: What will the moon look like in 50 years?
A scientific outpost, a graveyard, a stepping stone to Mars: It all starts with the moon.
Forget the Galaxy Fold, where's the Galaxy Home smart speaker?
Samsung's foldable phone isn't the only new device that's been delayed.
Why Apple wants Intel's modem business
The company is out to control every aspect of its products -- including how it'll connect to 5G networks.
Whopping $5 billion FTC settlement still a bargain for Facebook, critics say
Critics give the deal a thumbs-down.
This is the browser you'll want if you really care about online privacy
The Brave browser focuses on stopping websites from tracking you.
Recent climate change trends 'unprecedented' in the last 2,000 years
Humans have really cranked the heat up.
With the T-Mobile deal approved, it's time we say so long to Sprint
Sprint gets its sweet release after T-Mobile's takeover is cleared.
HBO's Share: A smartphone video tears a teen's world apart
Premiering on HBO this week, Share is a brutally timely parable for the #metoo era and the Instagram generation.
How to save even more on Prime Day 2019: Think the deals are already good? Here's how to score additional savings.
Jony Ive leaving Apple signals the end of Steve Jobs era: From Apple TV Plus to its chief designer moving on, the iPhone maker is becoming a different company.
