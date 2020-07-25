9 great reads from CNET this week

It was hard this week to think beyond the resurgence of coronavirus cases, which in the US topped 4 million cases and almost 145,000 deaths. Worldwide there are now about 15.6 million confirmed cases and around 636,000 deaths.

But CNET has also been focusing on China and its moves to dominate the biggest technologies in our lives. Huawei is of course a big player, but there are also many other Chinese smartphone makers to pay attention to. And we've hit the road -- virtually anyway -- with our annual summer Road Trip series focused this year on innovators who can prepare us to cope with a changing planet.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

What we still don't know about the COVID-19 pandemic, the worst health crisis in living memory.

People who spent years building their lives in the US are questioning everything.

Superfast wireless and better technology could change how we play games and interact with computers -- again.

Voice assistants are advancing quickly -- and in the process may change us. Should we try to do anything about it?

China's tech champion has been caught up in escalating political tensions, but it's determined to maintain and even boost its success on the international stage.

It could be the start of a new wave of wearable health awareness in a time of pandemic.

Coronavirus forced courtrooms to go virtual. Disconnections and the digital divide make it harder to argue your case.

From climate catastrophe to nuclear winter, just how likely is it that humanity will face an apocalyptic event? We break down the world's biggest threats and what you can do to prepare.

The Italian government approved a plan to protect Venice from floods in 1973. Marred by corruption, the project will finally be complete next year.

