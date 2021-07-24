Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony EA Play Live Widespread website outage Dune trailer Mercedes-Benz plans all-electric lineup by 2030 Unemployment tax refunds

9 great reads from CNET this week: Jeff Bezos, Lina Khan, Dune and more

What to make of billionaires in space, what to know about the new head of the FTC, what we spotted watching a bit of the movie Dune and much more.

Even 60 years after the US and Russia put the first humans into space, new spins on those sorts of missions can still grab our attention and fire our imagination. That's happened twice now in just the last few weeks, first with the flight to the edge of space by Richard Branson and his Virgin Galactic crew, followed by Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin's brief fling with weightlessness.

But were these just joyrides, or is there a bigger purpose behind the rocket launches and the safe, swift return to Earth? That's something these ventures will have to prove in the coming months, as will fellow space enthusiast Elon Musk and his various SpaceX undertakings. We dive into that here.

Those are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:  

Jeff Bezos rockets to edge of space and back on Blue Origin's first crewed flight

Bezos called it "the first step of something big."

Blue Origin

The problem with Jeff Bezos and other billionaires going to space

Commentary: Do we really want the likes of SpaceX and Blue Origin authoring our future in space?   

blue-origin-twitter-single-image-tweet
Blue Origin

This startup is betting on earbuds -- and tech you can see through  

In an exclusive interview ahead of Nothing's first product launch, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei talks about his new venture and the Ear 1 earbuds.

nothing-ear-1-case-3
Nothing

FTC Chair Lina Khan has Facebook and Amazon rattled 

The newly appointed antitrust regulator has Silicon Valley in her sights. 

Lina Khan gestures while speaking before a small microphone at a Senate nomination hearing.
Getty Images

Peppa Pig won't warp your kid's accent. But what else are they picking up?

This addictive kid's cartoon symbolizes the dilemma of screens in the pandemic era.

Peppa Pig
Matthew Knight/Getty

Ashton Kutcher has a simple fix for social media rage-outs 

The actor and tech entrepreneur shares his thoughts on the dilemma behind some of the ugly online discourse, and how a simple addition could make a big impact. 

Ashton Kutcher
Richard Peterson/CNET

Why Nintendo will probably never release a Switch Pro

Nintendo's history makes a Switch Pro seem unlikely.

nintendo-switch-oled-white
Nintendo

Dune: 5 takeaways from the first 10 minutes of the movie  

We left with jaws dropped and expectations high.

Scene from Dune with Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck and Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides.
Chiabella James

Pegasus spyware: What to know about NSO Group's phone surveillance software

Activists and researchers found the Israeli company's software targeting the smartphones of activists, journalists and executives.   

eyes-surveillance-security
Angela Lang/CNET
Now playing: Watch this: Jeff Bezos on what it was like to fly in space
1:52