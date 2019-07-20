9 great reads from CNET this week

No summer doldrums for us. It was a week chock-full of news and lots of great features too as today we celebrate 50 years since the first moon walk. We're also smack-dab in the middle of Comic-Con and spent the week watching tech titans get scrutinized by lawmakers and regulators alike.
Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss. Fair warning -- we're a little over the moon about the moon.
FaceApp was a test. We didn't pass
Our inability to draw lines when it comes to our personal data is a real problem, with real ramifications. This won't age well.
I lived like a moon astronaut and have the scars to prove it
Preparing for life as an astronaut on the moon or Mars is serious business.
First-time Comic-Con cosplay is terrifying, complicated and exhilarating
San Diego Comic-Con 2019 will witness my plunge into cosplay. Here's how I tackled my Chilling Adventures of Sabrina costume.
5G is spotty now but will get so much better. Here's why
It has a lot to do with new devices, broader networks and one key wireless chip.
Apollo took us to the moon in 1969. Why haven't we gone back?
It was a time when spaceflight wasn't really about space.
Neopets friendships still thrive 20 years later
Don't be surprised if your Neopets.com friends invite you to their wedding.
Stan Lee sang to me: 10 crazy Comic-Con moments I'll never forget
Hugs from George R.R. Martin and birthday wishes from Mark Hamill. Here are some of Bonnie Burton's wilder experiences at SDCC.
How 5G got tied up in a trade war between Trump and China
President Trump's ban of Huawei and the ongoing trade war with China could have big implications for the future of 5G.
Our Apollo-inspired dreams of living on the moon could still come true
As Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped on the moon 50 years ago, we imagined a future lunar life filled with wingsuits and tourist cruisers.
How to save even more on Prime Day 2019: Think the deals are already good? Here's how to score additional savings.
Jony Ive leaving Apple signals the end of Steve Jobs era: From Apple TV Plus to its chief designer moving on, the iPhone maker is becoming a different company.
