Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

What it's like to live on the moon, why 5G will get so much better and how the popularity of FaceApp once again proves a societal tendency to overshare.

No summer doldrums for us. It was a week chock-full of news and lots of great features too as today we celebrate 50 years since the first moon walk. We're also smack-dab in the middle of Comic-Con and spent the week watching tech titans get scrutinized by lawmakers and regulators alike.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss. Fair warning -- we're a little over the moon about the moon. 

FaceApp was a test. We didn't pass

Our inability to draw lines when it comes to our personal data is a real problem, with real ramifications. This won't age well.

01-faceapp
Sarah Tew/CNET

I lived like a moon astronaut and have the scars to prove it

Preparing for life as an astronaut on the moon or Mars is serious business.

Evan Miller/CNET

First-time Comic-Con cosplay is terrifying, complicated and exhilarating

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 will witness my plunge into cosplay. Here's how I tackled my Chilling Adventures of Sabrina costume.

cosplay2.jpg
Erin Carson/CNET

5G is spotty now but will get so much better. Here's why

It has a lot to do with new devices, broader networks and one key wireless chip.

Sprint 5G
Lynn La/CNET

Apollo took us to the moon in 1969. Why haven't we gone back?

It was a time when spaceflight wasn't really about space.

backtothemoon
Robert Rodriguez/CNET

Neopets friendships still thrive 20 years later

Don't be surprised if your Neopets.com friends invite you to their wedding.

Hollywood Radio and Television 10th annual kids day 2004
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Stan Lee sang to me: 10 crazy Comic-Con moments I'll never forget

Hugs from George R.R. Martin and birthday wishes from Mark Hamill. Here are some of Bonnie Burton's wilder experiences at SDCC.

2012georgerr
Bonnie Burton/CNET

How 5G got tied up in a trade war between Trump and China

President Trump's ban of Huawei and the ongoing trade war with China could have big implications for the future of 5G.

Osaka Hosts The G20 Summit
China News Service

Our Apollo-inspired dreams of living on the moon could still come true

As Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped on the moon 50 years ago, we imagined a future lunar life filled with wingsuits and tourist cruisers.

lunarbase
NASA/Rick Guidice

