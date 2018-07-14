9 great reads from CNET this week

Welcome to the Bastille Day issue of our weekly recap. Sacré bleu. Do we have news for you. The US charged 12 Russians for hacking the DNC. ZTE is back in business. And Blockbuster is down to just one store.
Amazon Prime Day 2018: Your online retail therapy
The annual faux holiday starts on Monday. Here's everything you need to know, including what's already on sale.
The App Store may be Apple's single-greatest game changer
Thank the digital marketplace for Instagram and Uber.
Elon Musk is the Nickelback of tech
At least he isn't the Smash Mouth of tech...
Here's what you need to know about locked and unlocked phones
Get to know the ins and outs before you buy a new phone.
The MacBook Pro is getting a mid-summer refresh
Apple isn't overhauling the machines, but is giving them a boost.
Inside the high-tech war on ticket scalpers
The ticketing industry is trying to stop bots from snapping up the hottest seats in the house.
Microsoft to introduce the $399 Surface Go next month
Dan Ackerman says it balances design and functionality.
Social networks are waging war. AI is their weapon
Here's how Facebook, Twitter and Google are stamping out trolls, removing bot accounts and fighting fake news.
Here's where the Galaxy S9 falls short
But Samsung's phone is still great overall.
