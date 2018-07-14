CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

We point you to the best Amazon Prime Day deals; explain why the App Store is among Apple's greatest creations; and provide a guide to locked and unlocked phones.

Welcome to the Bastille Day issue of our weekly recap. Sacré bleu. Do we have news for you. The US charged 12 Russians for hacking the DNC. ZTE is back in business. And Blockbuster is down to just one store. 

Of course, there was plenty more. So sit back and catch up.

Amazon Prime Day 2018: Your online retail therapy

The annual faux holiday starts on Monday. Here's everything you need to know, including what's already on sale.

amazon-prime-day-shipping-delivery-3479

The App Store may be Apple's single-greatest game changer

Thank the digital marketplace for Instagram and Uber.

apple-app-store-20180104

 Apple

Elon Musk is the Nickelback of tech

At least he isn't the Smash Mouth of tech... 

Tesla Unveils New Battery System

 Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Here's what you need to know about locked and unlocked phones

Get to know the ins and outs before you buy a new phone.

carrier-photos-7984-001-1

 Josh Miller/CNET

The MacBook Pro is getting a mid-summer refresh

Apple isn't overhauling the machines, but is giving them a boost. 

apple-macbook-pro-15-inch-2017

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Inside the high-tech war on ticket scalpers

The ticketing industry is trying to stop bots from snapping up the hottest seats in the house.

snapseed-5

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Microsoft to introduce the $399 Surface Go next month

Dan Ackerman says it balances design and functionality.

30-microsoft-surface-go

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Social networks are waging war. AI is their weapon

Here's how Facebook, Twitter and Google are stamping out trolls, removing bot accounts and fighting fake news.

Thought Potential

 Getty Images

Here's where the Galaxy S9 falls short

But Samsung's phone is still great overall.

samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-hero-promo-3

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET
