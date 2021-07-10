9 great reads from CNET this week: X-59 aircraft, phone upgrades, Bond villains and more

There's fast, and then there's supersonic. Aircraft that hit supersonic speeds outrace the very air that they're pushing ahead of them, and that leads to the sonic booms that everyone below the flight path can hear -- and complain about. But hush, darling, there may be a way around that.

NASA and Lockheed Martin are building a new, incredibly sleek aircraft called the X-59 QueSST, which aims to take a lot of the thunder out of supersonic travel. If they can get that plane to produce a milder "sonic thump," it's not just an engineering feat. It could bring about a new era of high-speed air travel for all of us who aren't fighter pilots. CNET's Claire Reilly got an exclusive look at the X-59, which you can find right here.

That story and the accompany video are among in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:

With the X-59, NASA and Lockheed Martin want to do the seemingly impossible -- build a jet that flies faster than the speed of sound, without the explosive boom.

Lockheed Martin

Commentary: Flagship phones are giving us only incremental improvements, and our upgrade culture makes less sense than ever.

Sarah Tew/CNET

When you're evil and have money to burn, these are the most memorable places to call home.

Bob Haswell/Getty Images

Employees were already stirred up over opaque policies on remote work. Then a senior executive announced he's moving to New Zealand in what some workers consider special treatment.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

A flight 17 years in the making is about a lot more than just one rich guy and his employees taking a very high-altitude joyride.

Virgin Galactic

GPS at risk: Those signals are more vulnerable than you realize

That has people worried about how to protect them and what we're doing for backup.

Jon Skillings/CNET

Commentary: OLED screens can exhibit image retention or ghosting, but I doubt it will be a problem on the new Switch.

Nintendo

When you can spec your Bugatti literally however you want, why not go crazy?

Bugatti

Everything in moderation, even alien romance.

BioWare/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET