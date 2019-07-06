CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

How Alexa retains your data indefinitely, why 5G has to be free -- and did you know DNA could be solving a cold case right now?

We spent this holiday week thinking a lot about 5G, the upcoming 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, and the US relationship with China and what that means for Huawei. And then Facebook services decided to take a little vacation.

In case America's birthday distracted you, here are the stories from the week you don't want to miss:

Fifty years after Apollo 11, NASA's rocket launches are as exciting as ever

When you're standing a few miles from a rocket launch, it's hard not to feel like a part of history.

John Kim/CNET

5G doesn't just need to be fast -- it needs to be free

Let's make it as easy as possible for everyone to upgrade.

oppo-reno-5g-5
Ian Knighton/CNET

How sharing your DNA solves horrible crimes... and stirs a privacy debate

A technique that closes cold cases is raising questions.

A family tree with a chromosome in each family member's place.
Illustration by Amy Kim/CNET

Amazon Alexa keeps your data with no expiration date, and shares it too

A US senator asked questions, and Amazon provided answers you might not want to hear.

echo-plus-2-10
Chris Monroe/CNET

5G speed tests worldwide: The early winners and losers

Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.

5g-t-mobile-test-12
Joshua Goldman/CNET

Spider-Man: Far From Home -- our biggest WTF questions

Be warned: There are tons of spoilers in here.

Tom Holland (Finalized);Jake Gyllenhaal (Finalized)
Jay Maidment

Sun damage and acne scars: I got my face scanned and the results were mind-blowing

A Visia scan revealed every flaw on my face, including the hidden sun damage lurking beneath the surface.

visia-4173
Angela Lang/CNET

Comic-Con 2019: SDCC stars share secrets for having your best con yet

Adam Savage, Jason Ritter, a Doctor Strange screenwriter and more tell you how to get the most out of Comic-Con.

cosplay-comic-con-20182355
Tania González/CNET

Apollo: Missions to the Moon documentary creates a virtual time machine

National Geographic's riveting effort recounts all 12 crewed missions using only archival footage, photos and audio.

apollo-11-gleams
NASA

