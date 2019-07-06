9 great reads from CNET this week

We spent this holiday week thinking a lot about 5G, the upcoming 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, and the US relationship with China and what that means for Huawei. And then Facebook services decided to take a little vacation.
In case America's birthday distracted you, here are the stories from the week you don't want to miss:
Fifty years after Apollo 11, NASA's rocket launches are as exciting as ever
When you're standing a few miles from a rocket launch, it's hard not to feel like a part of history.
5G doesn't just need to be fast -- it needs to be free
Let's make it as easy as possible for everyone to upgrade.
How sharing your DNA solves horrible crimes... and stirs a privacy debate
A technique that closes cold cases is raising questions.
Amazon Alexa keeps your data with no expiration date, and shares it too
A US senator asked questions, and Amazon provided answers you might not want to hear.
5G speed tests worldwide: The early winners and losers
Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.
Spider-Man: Far From Home -- our biggest WTF questions
Be warned: There are tons of spoilers in here.
Sun damage and acne scars: I got my face scanned and the results were mind-blowing
A Visia scan revealed every flaw on my face, including the hidden sun damage lurking beneath the surface.
Comic-Con 2019: SDCC stars share secrets for having your best con yet
Adam Savage, Jason Ritter, a Doctor Strange screenwriter and more tell you how to get the most out of Comic-Con.
Apollo: Missions to the Moon documentary creates a virtual time machine
National Geographic's riveting effort recounts all 12 crewed missions using only archival footage, photos and audio.
How to save even more on Prime Day 2019: Think the deals are already good? Here's how to score additional savings.
Jony Ive leaving Apple signals the end of Steve Jobs era: From Apple TV Plus to its chief designer moving on, the iPhone maker is becoming a different company.
