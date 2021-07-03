9 great reads from CNET this week: Nuclear power, broadband redlining, Switch drift and more

Ask anybody about nuclear power and, before too long, you're bound to hear the word "disaster." As in Fukushima, Chernobyl, Three Mile Island. Nuclear power has a reputation that's hard to overlook, and there are real dangers tied to it.
But there are dangers, too, in continuing to burn the fossil fuels that drive the modern world -- from illnesses and deaths caused by pollution to greenhouse gases that contribute to a mounting climate catastrophe. Green energy sources like solar and wind are positive forces, but insufficient. That's where nuclear power has an opening, and it's the subject of an in-depth look by CNET's Daniel Van Boom.
His story is among the in-depth features and commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:
Is nuclear power the missing piece of our climate change puzzle?
Many have committed to carbon neutrality, but few have a plan of how to get there. Nuclear power can help.
The broadband gap's dirty secret: Redlining still exists in digital form
Communities that couldn't get mortgage loans in the 1940s are the same areas without fast home internet service today. There's no easy fix.
Controller drift killed my love affair with the Nintendo Switch
We've drifted apart.
5G phones are more affordable than ever. But the killer app is still missing
The industry can't stop cheerleading the rise of 5G despite an experience that isn't materially better than 4G.
Why giant E Ink screens like the Boox Note Air's are my favorite underrated tech
They're slow, monochromatic and kind of expensive. I still love any gadget with a big E Ink screen.
The clouds of Venus cannot support life as we know it
It's too dry and too acidic for microbial life to exist above the surface of the hellacious planet, according to a new study.
The great Fast & Furious rewatch: Pedal to the metal on the road to F9
How I learned to stop worrying and love America's greatest modern action-movie series in time for Fast and Furious 9.
Wikipedia is at war over the coronavirus lab leak theory
Building a better encyclopedia requires consensus and neutrality, but behind the scenes, editors wrangle with the pandemic's most contentious question.
My switch from Android to iPhone shows me what my friends really think
Commentary: Are iMessage and FaceTime really that important to have?