9 great reads from CNET this week

Facial recognition came under further scrutiny this week due to concerns about privacy and racial bias. In fact, on Thursday lawmakers proposed a national ban on police use of the technology.
Also this week, Apple held its virtual WWDC, announcing a highly anticipated move to Arm-based chips, alongside iOS 14, MacOS Big Sur and much more.
Meanwhile, coronavirus cases around the world are on the rise, particularly in the US. On Friday, the number of confirmed new cases per day hit an all-time high of 40,000 in the US, leaving some governors to backtrack or at least pause the reopening of their states.
Here are week's stories you don't want to miss.
As sexual abuse allegations flood in, the world of video games faces a reckoning
Many think the new allegations stem from a culture so broken it requires fixing from the ground up.
Apple gives Macs a brain transplant with new Arm chips starting this year
The WWDC announcement is the beginning of a long, complicated transition away from Intel chips.
Before the cats came: The web of 1995 leaves me nostalgic for simpler times
The web was cluttered and ugly in its early days, but it was also free of popups and full of innocent charm.
US government doesn't know how it uses facial recognition in public housing
The Department of Housing and Urban Development says it doesn't have policies limiting how facial recognition is used in public housing.
Apple's WWDC keynote was like no other. Why that's a good thing
Commentary: Forget the lines. Apple put on a show that sets the stage for virtual events in a coronavirus world.
Why tech made racial injustice worse, and how to fix it
Dr. Ruha Benjamin shares research from her book Race After Technology, as part of our Now What series.
Why The Last of Us Part 2 is getting internet hate
Commentary: And why you should happily ignore that internet hate. (Spoilers inside.)
Apple is taking more control of its iPhones, iPads and Macs
The tech giant is building long-requested features into iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and MacOS Big Sur that tie the devices together, giving people fewer reasons to try competing options.
Cyberpunk 2077 hands-on: Possibly the year's most ambitious game
I got to play five hours of the upcoming blockbuster. It was a lot to take in.
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
