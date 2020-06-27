9 great reads from CNET this week

Facial recognition came under further scrutiny this week due to concerns about privacy and racial bias. In fact, on Thursday lawmakers proposed a national ban on police use of the technology.

Also this week, Apple held its virtual WWDC, announcing a highly anticipated move to Arm-based chips, alongside iOS 14, MacOS Big Sur and much more.



Meanwhile, coronavirus cases around the world are on the rise, particularly in the US. On Friday, the number of confirmed new cases per day hit an all-time high of 40,000 in the US, leaving some governors to backtrack or at least pause the reopening of their states.

Here are week's stories you don't want to miss.

Many think the new allegations stem from a culture so broken it requires fixing from the ground up.

Martin Bureau/Getty Images

The WWDC announcement is the beginning of a long, complicated transition away from Intel chips.

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

The web was cluttered and ugly in its early days, but it was also free of popups and full of innocent charm.

Charley Parker

The Department of Housing and Urban Development says it doesn't have policies limiting how facial recognition is used in public housing.

James Martin/CNET

Commentary: Forget the lines. Apple put on a show that sets the stage for virtual events in a coronavirus world.

Apple

Dr. Ruha Benjamin shares research from her book Race After Technology, as part of our Now What series.

Getty Images

Commentary: And why you should happily ignore that internet hate. (Spoilers inside.)

Naughty Dog

The tech giant is building long-requested features into iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and MacOS Big Sur that tie the devices together, giving people fewer reasons to try competing options.

Apple

I got to play five hours of the upcoming blockbuster. It was a lot to take in.