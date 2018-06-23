9 great reads from CNET this week

Well, that was an action-packed week. The Supreme Court ruled on phones and privacy. The top court also weighed in on online taxation. Brian Krzanich resigned as Intel's boss after a "consensual relationship" with an employee. And, of course, there was more. Here's your chance to catch up.
Instagram has a new TV app that's going to be a major time suck
IGTV looks a lot like YouTube.
I really want the next iPhone to have a USB-C port
But I'm probably going to be disappointed.
Doctors are using WhatsApp to treat patients in war zones
From CNET Magazine: Telemedicine is a powerful tool for helping people hurt in the crossfire.
Fortnite makes me feel so-o-o-o old
And I thought I was going to be such a Cool Dad.
The US is ignoring a high-tech alternative to immigrant detention centers
Ankle bracelets and smartphone apps are cheap and effective.
I was a movie projectionist. Then robots took my job
They're pretty good at it it, to be fair.
Europe's hotly debated copyright revamp is more than a meme killer
The European Copyright Directive could change the internet as we know it.
I've been crying my eyes out trying to get MoviePass to bring back repeat viewings
Really, bring it back.
Pop Art meets pop-up shop at the 29Rooms art exhibition in San Francisco
It's totally Instagram-ready.
