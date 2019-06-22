9 great reads from CNET this week

It's officially summer, but tech news never takes a vacation. This week Facebook unveiled its Libra cryptocurrency amid skepticism from politicians, your car's computer went to court in Georgia, and a US senator introduced a bill that puts pressure on tech companies to show they're politically neutral.

And there was a lot more. Here are the stories you don't want to miss.

The rollout of 5G using super high-frequency radio airwaves has ignited old fears about cellphone radiation risks.

The star of the HBO and Sky hit miniseries about the 1986 nuclear disaster talks about making the show, why it resonates now and why he loves Frasier.

Gene-editing breakthroughs could let us bring extinct species, like the wooly mammoth, back from the dead. But should we?

Rob Jones' legs were amputated after an attack in Afghanistan in 2010. Now his home is giving him an assist to live more independently.

The Netflix hit inspired an H&M collection from another dimension, so naturally I got a romper covered with Demogorgons.

One drive-through scanner detected nearly 650 pounds of methamphetamine and the synthetic opioid fentanyl hidden under a load of cucumbers.

To this day it's the most financially successful movie ever made. So why the hell has everyone decided to collectively forget about its existence?

For the inaugural Swipe Right column, we explore how you're supposed to strike up a conversation with a complete stranger on Tinder.

The long-anticipated Harry Potter video game is out now in the US, and we aren't disappointed.

