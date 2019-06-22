9 great reads from CNET this week

It's officially summer, but tech news never takes a vacation. This week Facebook unveiled its Libra cryptocurrency amid skepticism from politicians, your car's computer went to court in Georgia, and a US senator introduced a bill that puts pressure on tech companies to show they're politically neutral.
And there was a lot more. Here are the stories you don't want to miss.
Is 5G hazardous to your health? What you need to know
The rollout of 5G using super high-frequency radio airwaves has ignited old fears about cellphone radiation risks.
Jared Harris on filming harrowing Chernobyl series: 'I enjoy the fear'
The star of the HBO and Sky hit miniseries about the 1986 nuclear disaster talks about making the show, why it resonates now and why he loves Frasier.
Using CRISPR to resurrect the dead
Gene-editing breakthroughs could let us bring extinct species, like the wooly mammoth, back from the dead. But should we?
See how the futuristic home of a wounded warrior has life-changing consequences
Rob Jones' legs were amputated after an attack in Afghanistan in 2010. Now his home is giving him an assist to live more independently.
New Stranger Things clothing line turned my fashion sense Upside Down
The Netflix hit inspired an H&M collection from another dimension, so naturally I got a romper covered with Demogorgons.
US fires up X-ray tech to catch illegal drugs at the border
One drive-through scanner detected nearly 650 pounds of methamphetamine and the synthetic opioid fentanyl hidden under a load of cucumbers.
Remembering Avatar, and the collective fever dream of its insane success
To this day it's the most financially successful movie ever made. So why the hell has everyone decided to collectively forget about its existence?
Here are the photos you should use on your online dating profile
For the inaugural Swipe Right column, we explore how you're supposed to strike up a conversation with a complete stranger on Tinder.
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is Pokemon Go with magic wands
The long-anticipated Harry Potter video game is out now in the US, and we aren't disappointed.
Everything announced at WWDC: Get the latest on the new Mac Pro, iOS 13, Dark Mode for iPhone and more.
What Amazon's one-day shipping means for you: Amazon to decrease standard shipping time for Prime members from two days to one.
