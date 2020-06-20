9 great reads from CNET this week

The US Supreme Court kicked of the news week with a landmark civil rights ruling protecting LGBTQ workers, and tech leaders quickly offered praise for the decision. They also offered support for a Supreme Court ruling later in the week, which said the Trump administration's move to end the DACA program was unlawful. That decision protects from deportation about 700,000 young immigrants known as Dreamers, whom tech leaders view as key to the workforce.

Meanwhile, scientists believe a common steroid called dexamethasone could reduce coronavirus-related deaths, Honeywell became the quantum computing champ, and we all paused for Juneteenth, a day that celebrates the end of slavery in the US. Juneteenth is a recognized holiday in 47 US states, but tech companies like Spotify, Twitter and Lyft added it to their calendars for the first time this year.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

To track down the suspects, the FBI pieced together surveillance videos, cellphone records and social media conversations.

Constant connections on services like Facebook and Instagram can amplify our isolation in unexpected ways.

Experts say these private groups serve to indoctrinate and radicalize like-minded people with racist rhetoric.

Gougers have shifted with consumer demand, starting with toilet paper, then moving to inflatable swimming pools.

Apple's computers are about to radically change on the inside, and possibly the outside too.

Amazon's facial recognition moratorium calls for Congress to act. Here's what lawmakers want.

Google and Facebook have made it easier to organize and attend protests, but using their tools comes with trade-offs.

The global health crisis is forcing tech giants to rethink how they pitch their products to us.

The coronavirus pandemic is killing movie theaters, but there's still hope.