9 great reads from CNET this week

Why all that time online makes you lonelier, how boogaloo members allegedly used Facebook to plot a murder and what movie theaters will look like if they survive COVID-19.

The US Supreme Court kicked of the news week with a landmark civil rights ruling protecting LGBTQ workers, and tech leaders quickly offered praise for the decision. They also offered support for a Supreme Court ruling later in the week, which said the Trump administration's move to end the DACA program was unlawful. That decision protects from deportation about 700,000 young immigrants known as Dreamers, whom tech leaders view as key to the workforce.

Meanwhile, scientists believe a common steroid called dexamethasone could reduce coronavirus-related deaths, Honeywell became the quantum computing champ, and we all paused for Juneteenth, a day that celebrates the end of slavery in the US. Juneteenth is a recognized holiday in 47 US states, but tech companies like Spotify, Twitter and Lyft added it to their calendars for the first time this year.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

How boogaloo members allegedly used Facebook to plot a murder

To track down the suspects, the FBI pieced together surveillance videos, cellphone records and social media conversations.

How all that time online makes you lonelier

Constant connections on services like Facebook and Instagram can amplify our isolation in unexpected ways.

Facebook groups are using 'Justice for George Floyd' to cloak racist behavior

Experts say these private groups serve to indoctrinate and radicalize like-minded people with racist rhetoric.

Three months into the pandemic, price gouging is still a real problem

Gougers have shifted with consumer demand, starting with toilet paper, then moving to inflatable swimming pools.

Apple's WWDC will be one of its most important in years

Apple's computers are about to radically change on the inside, and possibly the outside too.

Congress, cops and facial recognition: Amazon's pause puts the pressure on

Amazon's facial recognition moratorium calls for Congress to act. Here's what lawmakers want.

Relying on Silicon Valley to organize makes some protesters uneasy

Google and Facebook have made it easier to organize and attend protests, but using their tools comes with trade-offs.

Apple, Microsoft and Sony are showing big tech how to hold conferences in a COVID-19 world

The global health crisis is forcing tech giants to rethink how they pitch their products to us.

Movie theaters will look vastly different if they survive COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic is killing movie theaters, but there's still hope.

