9 great reads from CNET this week: Amazon, iPhone cases, car culture and more

Some thoughts on Amazon, its workers and the reviews you find on its site, plus going case-free with an iPhone, driving around Los Angeles in a supercar and other good stuff.

Amazon is one of the most successful businesses on the planet, but it's also got issues, which we've been spotlighting in the runup to the company's popular Prime Day sales. A lot of that revolves around its workplace and its workers, the very people making sure that what you're buying gets to you in a timely manner.

Warehouse employees and delivery drivers have made it clear they think Amazon has lot of room for improvement in how it treats them, on matters ranging from work-related injuries to the length of the workday. On the customer side, meanwhile, Amazon's fighting a battle against fake product reviews, to keep them from skewing your purchase decisions.

Those stories are among the in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:

Inside a Facebook group that's a factory for fake Amazon reviews

As Amazon tries to squash bogus ratings ahead of Prime Day, the problem moves to social media.

Cardboard box with hundred-dollar bills
Getty Images

Amazon delivery drivers risk write-ups and injuries as they race to your door

The company is hard to reach when things go wrong on a delivery route designed by it, drivers tell CNET.

Amazon boxes bundled with industrial plastic wrap.
Getty Images

So long iPhone case: Why I'm no longer casing my iPhone 24/7

Instead, my case strategy is going hybrid.

iphone-11-cases-group-shot
Sarah Tew/CNET

Car spotting in Los Angeles is even better from a supercar

The 2021 Acura NSX is the perfect companion for a day filled with car culture.

2021 Acura NSX
Ben Davis

Terra Nil reengineers the city-building game for a planet in crisis

"Video games are going to be political, whether we want them to be or not."

Terra Nil screenshot
Screenshot by Jackson Ryan/CNET

Social media is all theater. Your personal finance is the next act

Commentary: New platforms like Venmo and Reddit are shattering old taboos about discussing money. Is that a good thing?

cash with magnifying glass
Sarah Tew/CNET

The big winner at E3 2021 is... Xbox Game Pass

Commentary: Microsoft's subscription service took center stage at the annual video game expo and will include new Halo, Forza games and Starfield.

Halo Infinite cover art superimposed over Xbox logo
Microsoft

What proposed antitrust legislation could mean for Big Tech... and you

This is what you need to know about the latest attempt to rein in the power of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google.

US Capitol Building
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

GPS rules everything. A new satellite launch keeps its upgrade rolling

It's a lot more than just driving directions. Managed by the US Space Force, GPS factors into a huge amount of the high-tech world we live in.

Bumper sticker on a truck reading "Vehicle speed monitored by GPS"
Jon Skillings/CNET
