9 great reads from CNET this week: Amazon, iPhone cases, car culture and more

Amazon is one of the most successful businesses on the planet, but it's also got issues, which we've been spotlighting in the runup to the company's popular Prime Day sales. A lot of that revolves around its workplace and its workers, the very people making sure that what you're buying gets to you in a timely manner.

Warehouse employees and delivery drivers have made it clear they think Amazon has lot of room for improvement in how it treats them, on matters ranging from work-related injuries to the length of the workday. On the customer side, meanwhile, Amazon's fighting a battle against fake product reviews, to keep them from skewing your purchase decisions.

Those stories are among the in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:

As Amazon tries to squash bogus ratings ahead of Prime Day, the problem moves to social media.

The company is hard to reach when things go wrong on a delivery route designed by it, drivers tell CNET.

Instead, my case strategy is going hybrid.

The 2021 Acura NSX is the perfect companion for a day filled with car culture.

"Video games are going to be political, whether we want them to be or not."

Commentary: New platforms like Venmo and Reddit are shattering old taboos about discussing money. Is that a good thing?

Commentary: Microsoft's subscription service took center stage at the annual video game expo and will include new Halo, Forza games and Starfield.

This is what you need to know about the latest attempt to rein in the power of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google.

It's a lot more than just driving directions. Managed by the US Space Force, GPS factors into a huge amount of the high-tech world we live in.

