9 great reads from CNET this week

The massive E3 gaming trade show this week gave us a look at the future of gaming, including new, more powerful consoles coming from Xbox and PlayStation. But the convention buzz was also about streaming tech like Google Stadia and even PC games.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, deepfakes were in the hot seat, along with the social networks where the manipulated videos are distributed. A congressional hearing Thursday focused on how deepfakes could threaten democracy. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was himself the subject of a deepfake this week.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

That doctored Nancy Pelosi video may be the tip of the iceberg.

There are too many stories about racist and sexist comments, bullying and bad behavior in video games, the company says.

It isn't just a shrine to hefty fuzzballs. It's a place where people support each other in their dark moments.

Regulators are gearing up to investigate the largest US tech companies. But are breakups of these corporations on the horizon?

Analysis: The idea for video game subscriptions has been around for years, but it'll be awhile before that's truly fulfilled.

Apparently Google DGAF anymore.

Spoiler-free review: The writing's great and so are the technical flourishes, but the Pixar sequel hasn't got the emotional pull fans might expect.

A robot vacuum might navigate with lasers, electronic eyes or simple bumpers, and the difference affects how well it'll clean.

The rise of ride-hailing and the decline of the taxi business has led to fewer wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

