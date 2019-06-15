CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

Why altered videos are a social media nightmare, what Electronic Arts is doing to make gaming less toxic and how a fat-cat Facebook group is lifting humans from despair.

The massive E3 gaming trade show this week gave us a look at the future of gaming, including new, more powerful consoles coming from Xbox and PlayStation. But the convention buzz was also about streaming tech like Google Stadia and even PC games.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, deepfakes were in the hot seat, along with the social networks where the manipulated videos are distributed. A congressional hearing Thursday focused on how deepfakes could threaten democracy. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was himself the subject of a deepfake this week.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

Deepfakes are coming. Facebook, Twitter and YouTube might not be ready

That doctored Nancy Pelosi video may be the tip of the iceberg.

US-IT-MEDIA-POLITICS
Alexandra Robinson/AFP/Getty Images

Gaming can be toxic toward women and minorities. Electronic Arts wants to help fix that

There are too many stories about racist and sexist comments, bullying and bad behavior in video games, the company says.

EA Play gaming at E3 2019
James Martin/CNET

This Cat is Chonky: The fat-cat Facebook group lifting humans from despair

It isn't just a shrine to hefty fuzzballs. It's a place where people support each other in their dark moments.

chonkybanner
Facebook/This Cat is Chonky

Momentum grows to break up big tech, as Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple face scrutiny

Regulators are gearing up to investigate the largest US tech companies. But are breakups of these corporations on the horizon?

warren-billboard-1
Angela Lang/CNET

Google Stadia and Microsoft's Project xCloud: The game streaming dream was inside us all along

Analysis: The idea for video game subscriptions has been around for years, but it'll be awhile before that's truly fulfilled.

e3-2019-xbox-project-xcloud-4342
James Martin/CNET

Pixel 4 leak: 3 reasons Google did this

Apparently Google DGAF anymore.

pixel-4-first-look-google
Google

Toy Story 4's hilarious jokes barely save a story lacking stakes

Spoiler-free review: The writing's great and so are the technical flourishes, but the Pixar sequel hasn't got the emotional pull fans might expect.

toy-story-4-promo-1
Pixar

Why your Roomba's weird path around your home makes total sense

A robot vacuum might navigate with lasers, electronic eyes or simple bumpers, and the difference affects how well it'll clean. 

robot-vac-group-shot-1
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Lyft's wheelchair controversy: When ride-hailing falls short

The rise of ride-hailing and the decline of the taxi business has led to fewer wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

Wheelchair in a corridor of a hospital
P. Broze

Everything announced at WWDC: Get the latest on the new Mac Pro, iOS 13, Dark Mode for iPhone and more.

What Amazon's one-day shipping means for you: Amazon to decrease standard shipping time for Prime members from two days to one.

Apple

Next Article: 11 great gifts under $100 you can still get in time for Father's Day