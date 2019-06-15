9 great reads from CNET this week

The massive E3 gaming trade show this week gave us a look at the future of gaming, including new, more powerful consoles coming from Xbox and PlayStation. But the convention buzz was also about streaming tech like Google Stadia and even PC games.
Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, deepfakes were in the hot seat, along with the social networks where the manipulated videos are distributed. A congressional hearing Thursday focused on how deepfakes could threaten democracy. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was himself the subject of a deepfake this week.
Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:
Deepfakes are coming. Facebook, Twitter and YouTube might not be ready
That doctored Nancy Pelosi video may be the tip of the iceberg.
Gaming can be toxic toward women and minorities. Electronic Arts wants to help fix that
There are too many stories about racist and sexist comments, bullying and bad behavior in video games, the company says.
This Cat is Chonky: The fat-cat Facebook group lifting humans from despair
It isn't just a shrine to hefty fuzzballs. It's a place where people support each other in their dark moments.
Momentum grows to break up big tech, as Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple face scrutiny
Regulators are gearing up to investigate the largest US tech companies. But are breakups of these corporations on the horizon?
Google Stadia and Microsoft's Project xCloud: The game streaming dream was inside us all along
Analysis: The idea for video game subscriptions has been around for years, but it'll be awhile before that's truly fulfilled.
Pixel 4 leak: 3 reasons Google did this
Apparently Google DGAF anymore.
Toy Story 4's hilarious jokes barely save a story lacking stakes
Spoiler-free review: The writing's great and so are the technical flourishes, but the Pixar sequel hasn't got the emotional pull fans might expect.
Why your Roomba's weird path around your home makes total sense
A robot vacuum might navigate with lasers, electronic eyes or simple bumpers, and the difference affects how well it'll clean.
Lyft's wheelchair controversy: When ride-hailing falls short
The rise of ride-hailing and the decline of the taxi business has led to fewer wheelchair-accessible vehicles.
