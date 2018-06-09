9 great reads from CNET this week

That was fast. Five days up, five days down. Apple's WWDC. Computex. A new Amazon device. If you missed any of it, here's your chance to catch up.
You're going to absolutely love Apple's new Memoji
Samsung got there first, but Apple nailed it.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is inspired by Cold War thrillers
Don't worry. It still has a ton of dinosaurs.
Even without new consoles, E3 will be gaming's big week
Get your controllers ready.
Taylor Swift flips the script and follows her fans online
It's called "Taylurking."
Cameo provides you with custom shout-outs from sort-of celebrities
A custom b-day video from a member of boy band 'N Sync? Your Facebook friends will go wild.
Apple wants to give iOS apps a new life on Macs
But don't hold out hope that Macs and iPhones will merge.
Asus is making the sexiest tech gear in the world
Yeah, you read that right.
Amazon Fire TV Cube brings Alexa to your TV
As if the remote didn't make you lazy enough.
Here's the ultimate iOS 12 vs. Android P smackdown
Read on to find out which is winning.
