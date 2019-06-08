9 great reads from CNET this week

It was just Monday that Apple executives at WWDC showed off their latest wares, including iOS 13 with a dark mode, standalone apps to replace iTunes, an operating system just for the iPad, a new Mac Pro and much more.
But the week stayed busy: Amazon filled us in on all it's doing in the area of AI and machine learning. The FCC approved a plan to give mobile phone companies more power to "aggressively block" unwanted robocalls. And ahead of next week's massive E3 gaming event, Google announced plans for its Stadia game streaming service, which includes a free tier for games you buy from Google.
Here are our picks for the week's best reads:
Amazon Ring doorbells are creating a surveillance web for police
The company's popular smart doorbells mean more cameras on more doorsteps, where surveillance footage used to be rare.
Meet the angry gaming YouTubers who turn outrage into views
The video game world is no stranger to controversy, but a new class of YouTube commentators is turning anger into influence.
From iPhone X to that MacBook keyboard: Tim Cook's hits and misses
Here's how Steve Jobs' successor has fared over the past eight years as Apple CEO.
Here's the Aska flying car that could whisk you to work in 2025
Startup NFT unveils the folding-wing vehicle it hopes will halve travel times by both driving on roads and flying itself through the air.
FIFA Women's World Cup is here, but life as a pro can be a grueling, unrewarding slog
The 2019 Women's World Cup is shaping up to be the biggest one yet. Maybe it's time that more women can play soccer for a living.
Inside Apple's WWDC, from Mac Pro shock to Wi-Fi meltdown
What's the Apple developers conference like? A WWDC veteran and rookie share their wildly different perspectives.
Rowing against the current
Despite serious technology glitches and a major hurricane, Tori Murden McClure didn't give up on her dream of rowing across the Atlantic Ocean.
Chernobyl: Why did the nuclear reactor explode and could it happen again?
What is a positive void coefficient and how did it contribute to the reactor explosion on April 26, 1986?
It's time for Apple Watch to leave the iPhone behind
WatchOS 6 pushes Apple's smartwatch to greater independence, but it needs to stand completely alone.
Everything announced at WWDC: Get the latest on the new Mac Pro, iOS 13, Dark Mode for iPhone and more.
What Amazon's one-day shipping means for you: Amazon to decrease standard shipping time for Prime members from two days to one.
