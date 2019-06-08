9 great reads from CNET this week

It was just Monday that Apple executives at WWDC showed off their latest wares, including iOS 13 with a dark mode, standalone apps to replace iTunes, an operating system just for the iPad, a new Mac Pro and much more.

But the week stayed busy: Amazon filled us in on all it's doing in the area of AI and machine learning. The FCC approved a plan to give mobile phone companies more power to "aggressively block" unwanted robocalls. And ahead of next week's massive E3 gaming event, Google announced plans for its Stadia game streaming service, which includes a free tier for games you buy from Google.

Here are our picks for the week's best reads:

The company's popular smart doorbells mean more cameras on more doorsteps, where surveillance footage used to be rare.

The video game world is no stranger to controversy, but a new class of YouTube commentators is turning anger into influence.

Here's how Steve Jobs' successor has fared over the past eight years as Apple CEO.

Startup NFT unveils the folding-wing vehicle it hopes will halve travel times by both driving on roads and flying itself through the air.

The 2019 Women's World Cup is shaping up to be the biggest one yet. Maybe it's time that more women can play soccer for a living.

What's the Apple developers conference like? A WWDC veteran and rookie share their wildly different perspectives.

Despite serious technology glitches and a major hurricane, Tori Murden McClure didn't give up on her dream of rowing across the Atlantic Ocean.

What is a positive void coefficient and how did it contribute to the reactor explosion on April 26, 1986?

WatchOS 6 pushes Apple's smartwatch to greater independence, but it needs to stand completely alone.

