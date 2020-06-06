9 great reads from CNET this week

What a week. News of SpaceX delivering NASA astronauts to the International Space Station got overshadowed by the killing of George Floyd, whose death has sparked massive protests against racism and police violence across the US and the world -- all against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.
As always, technology is part of both the problem and the solution. For example, misinformation has flourished on social media, allowing critics of the protests to craft their own narrative of the demonstrations. And yet organizers have relied on the sites to coordinate protests. Meanwhile, tech companies and their leaders have pledged funds to support civil rights groups and are speaking up in the fight against racial injustice. Many joined the music industry this week on Blackout Tuesday, which gave people a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with community.
Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:
'I thought I was going nuts': What to know if you think there's stalkerware on your phone
These apps put people in danger.
How to maintain your digital privacy at protests
Police have an array of surveillance tools at their disposal. Here are the best ways to stay under the radar.
'Erosion of trust': Social media's a mess amid George Floyd protests
Confusion runs rampant on Twitter and Facebook.
The misunderstood funeral tech that's illegal in 30 states
From mafia propaganda to moral outcry, what's stopping us from embracing water cremation technology?
Trying like hell to keep up: What I've learned from sim racing the pros
While racing in the real world is rare, getting on track with the pros is easier than ever. Here are lessons from my sessions with some serious hot shoes.
This tech let us dream big. Then it flopped spectacularly
From teleportation devices to hoverboards, here are some inventions that never made it past sci-fi novels and films.
The smart home wouldn't exist without this '90s invention
Commentary: Wi-Fi was the missing piece that made the smart home whole.
Celebrate Pride 2020 with LGBTQI-themed movies and TV shows streaming now
Lesbian romances, gay thrillers, queer comedies, trans documentaries, drag queen reality shows and more await on the 50th anniversary of pride.
When the coronavirus lockdown is over, can we keep Zoom cast reunions?
Commentary: Zoom cast reunions have been a joy to watch during the coronavirus lockdown. Let them long continue.
