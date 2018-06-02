CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

The electric scooter fad gets completely out of control; Keegan-Michael Key takes on Predator; Apple brings WWDC back to the basics; and more.

What a week. So much happened (and not all of it was on Twitter). Couldn't keep up? Catch up! Here's a quick look at some of CNET's best stories. (You can sign up for a newsletter version of this weekly rundown here.)

The electric scooter craze has hit new heights. People are cutting brake lines!

The Wild West looks pretty tame compared with the mad, twisted electric scooter craze in San Francisco.

Keegan-Michael Key is an action star now. But don't worry, he's still funny as hell

Key stars in a reimagining of Predator, but don't expect him to be your average action hero.

Apple is bringing WWDC back to basics. It's all about services

The consumer electronics giant is expected to promote "Digital Health" at its Worldwide Developers Conference next week. 

That Solo cameo was the best thing about the whole movie

Spoiler alert: I don't really care what happens to Han or Lando, but I can't wait to see where they take this character.

You haven't seen weird until you've seen Computex

Asia's biggest tech show makes Silicon Valley look tame.

Amazon's Echo is beating HomePod, but Apple could catch up

AirPlay 2 made the HomePod better, but Apple's smart speaker isn't perfect yet.

homepod-product-photos-5

Here's what it's like to get a souped-up Tesla Model 3

CNET's Ashley Esqueda gets some new wheels.

A master of horror reimagines AI and it's as scary as you think

Leigh Whannell, who brought us Saw and Insidious, examines technology's dark side in Upgrade.

You wouldn't believe how quickly Facebook built a profile of me

Alfred Ng reboots his Facebook account but can't escape ads. 

