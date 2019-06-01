9 great reads from CNET this week

5G is the real deal, a notion that grew even clearer this week as Sprint became the third US carrier to turn on its next-gen network. CNET put Sprint's network to the test in Dallas and was impressed. Meanwhile, Apple is readying for its developers conference next week, which won't be about splashy device unveilings so much as clues to hardware in the works.

Here are some of the week's other stories you don't want to miss:

These cards could speed up how we shop and commute every day.

Gilmour Space Technologies is a plucky startup in the new space race. Its first mission: sending a powerful hybrid rocket to the edge of space.

Ever wanted to visit a Star Wars planet or sit in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon? This new Star Wars-themed land comes close to making those dreams a reality.

At just a year old, the General Data Protection Regulation has already forced big tech firms to make significant changes to their privacy policies. And its real effects are still to come.

Cheap smartphones are flooding Africa, giving many of its citizens access to the internet for the very first time.

The most interesting feature in Valve's new virtual reality system is how its controllers work in your hands.

Some users want the map back.

EE is the first UK carrier to jump to 5G. But for most consumers, the upgrade just isn't worth it yet.

It hasn't always been easy for Navid Negahban, but Amazon, YouTube and Netflix are changing Hollywood for the better, the Sultan says.

