Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

We learn how rapid internet growth is changing Africa, see what Europe's GDPR has accomplished in its first year and get an early look at Disneyland's new Star Wars-themed attraction.

5G is the real deal, a notion that grew even clearer this week as Sprint became the third US carrier to turn on its next-gen network. CNET put Sprint's network to the test in Dallas and was impressed. Meanwhile, Apple is readying for its developers conference next week, which won't be about splashy device unveilings so much as clues to hardware in the works.

Here are some of the week's other stories you don't want to miss: 

Watch out, Apple Pay. Tap-to-pay cards are coming on strong

These cards could speed up how we shop and commute every day.

tap-to-pay-card-contactless-1
Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Building a rocket in a garage to take on SpaceX and Blue Origin

Gilmour Space Technologies is a plucky startup in the new space race. Its first mission: sending a powerful hybrid rocket to the edge of space.

gilmourspacetech-1
Ian Knighton/CNET

Disney's Star Wars land review: Galaxy's Edge from every angle

Ever wanted to visit a Star Wars planet or sit in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon? This new Star Wars-themed land comes close to making those dreams a reality.

star-wars-land-vanessa-preview-night-16
Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Europe's GDPR has accomplished a lot in its infancy

At just a year old, the General Data Protection Regulation has already forced big tech firms to make significant changes to their privacy policies. And its real effects are still to come.

A computer screen covered with illuminated ones and zeros; some are darker and form silhouettes of people.
Saul Gravy/Getty Images

The internet is changing Africa, mostly for the better

Cheap smartphones are flooding Africa, giving many of its citizens access to the internet for the very first time.

screen-shot-2019-05-24-at-2-21-52-pm
Andela

Valve Index's new VR controllers feel like the future of gaming

The most interesting feature in Valve's new virtual reality system is how its controllers work in your hands.

26-valve-index
Sarah Tew/CNET

Facebook quietly killed a map for discovering live videos

Some users want the map back.

facebook-live-map
Facebook screenshot by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

First to 5G? For smartphone users, the race is kind of meaningless

EE is the first UK carrier to jump to 5G. But for most consumers, the upgrade just isn't worth it yet.

Light Trails On Road In London City At Night

5G has arrived in the UK today.

 Jaromir Chalabala/EyeEm

'First 10 years were very tough': Aladdin star on being an Iranian actor in Hollywood

It hasn't always been easy for Navid Negahban, but Amazon, YouTube and Netflix are changing Hollywood for the better, the Sultan says.

sultan
Daniel Smith

