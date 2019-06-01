9 great reads from CNET this week

5G is the real deal, a notion that grew even clearer this week as Sprint became the third US carrier to turn on its next-gen network. CNET put Sprint's network to the test in Dallas and was impressed. Meanwhile, Apple is readying for its developers conference next week, which won't be about splashy device unveilings so much as clues to hardware in the works.
Here are some of the week's other stories you don't want to miss:
Watch out, Apple Pay. Tap-to-pay cards are coming on strong
These cards could speed up how we shop and commute every day.
Building a rocket in a garage to take on SpaceX and Blue Origin
Gilmour Space Technologies is a plucky startup in the new space race. Its first mission: sending a powerful hybrid rocket to the edge of space.
Disney's Star Wars land review: Galaxy's Edge from every angle
Ever wanted to visit a Star Wars planet or sit in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon? This new Star Wars-themed land comes close to making those dreams a reality.
Europe's GDPR has accomplished a lot in its infancy
At just a year old, the General Data Protection Regulation has already forced big tech firms to make significant changes to their privacy policies. And its real effects are still to come.
The internet is changing Africa, mostly for the better
Cheap smartphones are flooding Africa, giving many of its citizens access to the internet for the very first time.
Valve Index's new VR controllers feel like the future of gaming
The most interesting feature in Valve's new virtual reality system is how its controllers work in your hands.
Facebook quietly killed a map for discovering live videos
Some users want the map back.
First to 5G? For smartphone users, the race is kind of meaningless
EE is the first UK carrier to jump to 5G. But for most consumers, the upgrade just isn't worth it yet.
'First 10 years were very tough': Aladdin star on being an Iranian actor in Hollywood
It hasn't always been easy for Navid Negahban, but Amazon, YouTube and Netflix are changing Hollywood for the better, the Sultan says.
Apple is nixing iPhone parenting apps: Here's why: Let's dive into the saga of mobile device management, or MDM, software and why it's causing a showdown between Apple and iOS developers.
What Amazon's one-day shipping means for you: Last week, Amazon announced it will decrease the standard shipping time for Prime members from two days to one. In this Tech Minute, here's how this change will impact your deliveries.
