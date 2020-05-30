CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

Why it's so hard to trace the source of COVID-19, what you need to know about Trump's free speech showdown with Twitter and who was defining tech 25 years ago.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The US passed a grave milestone on the coronavirus front this week: More than 100,000 people have now died from COVID-19 as unemployment claims topped 40 million.

Meanwhile, we almost saw the first crewed flight to space in a commercial spacecraft -- the launch was scrapped Wednesday due to weather but will make another attempt Saturday. Also, HBO Max went live, President Donald Trump took aim at social media companies through an executive order and CNET kicked off the celebration of its 25th birthday.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss: 

Disrupting death: Could we really live forever in digital form?

Virtual reality, robots, chatbots and holograms could allow us to exist perpetually. Whether we should choose the option is a different story.

Getty/John M Lund Photography Inc

Trump vs. Twitter: What you need to know about the free speech showdown

The president takes aim at social media companies through an executive order.

Getty Images

HBO Max doesn't have its own Baby Yoda, yet

The latest big-leagues streaming service has steep competition after rival Disney Plus set a high bar.

WarnerMedia

In '95, these people defined tech: Gates, Bezos, Mitnick and more

The year CNET got started, big things were happening in a little corner of the universe known as the World Wide Web.

Photo by DB/picture alliance via Getty Images

Why the coronavirus puzzle still hasn't been solved

Tracing the source of the COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be a gargantuan task.

More harm than good? Twitter struggles to label misleading COVID-19 tweets

News articles and tweets denouncing the 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory are being mislabeled.

Image by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

James Bond movies: These are the ones to watch first

The 007 franchise set the standard for secret agents on screen, and it's still going strong. But don't jump into the series just anywhere.

Bettmann via Getty Images

A NASA mission like no other: SpaceX makes spaceflight modern again

The historic Demo-2 mission scheduled for Saturday finally gets astronauts out of the '70s.

NASA/Joel Kowsky

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons the fun never stops. It's a problem

Commentary: Nintendo's new hit is a master class in keeping you hooked.

Nintendo