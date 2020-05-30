9 great reads from CNET this week

The US passed a grave milestone on the coronavirus front this week: More than 100,000 people have now died from COVID-19 as unemployment claims topped 40 million.
Meanwhile, we almost saw the first crewed flight to space in a commercial spacecraft -- the launch was scrapped Wednesday due to weather but will make another attempt Saturday. Also, HBO Max went live, President Donald Trump took aim at social media companies through an executive order and CNET kicked off the celebration of its 25th birthday.
Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:
Disrupting death: Could we really live forever in digital form?
Virtual reality, robots, chatbots and holograms could allow us to exist perpetually. Whether we should choose the option is a different story.
Trump vs. Twitter: What you need to know about the free speech showdown
The president takes aim at social media companies through an executive order.
HBO Max doesn't have its own Baby Yoda, yet
The latest big-leagues streaming service has steep competition after rival Disney Plus set a high bar.
In '95, these people defined tech: Gates, Bezos, Mitnick and more
The year CNET got started, big things were happening in a little corner of the universe known as the World Wide Web.
Why the coronavirus puzzle still hasn't been solved
Tracing the source of the COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be a gargantuan task.
More harm than good? Twitter struggles to label misleading COVID-19 tweets
News articles and tweets denouncing the 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory are being mislabeled.
James Bond movies: These are the ones to watch first
The 007 franchise set the standard for secret agents on screen, and it's still going strong. But don't jump into the series just anywhere.
A NASA mission like no other: SpaceX makes spaceflight modern again
The historic Demo-2 mission scheduled for Saturday finally gets astronauts out of the '70s.
In Animal Crossing: New Horizons the fun never stops. It's a problem
Commentary: Nintendo's new hit is a master class in keeping you hooked.
