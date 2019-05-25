9 great reads from CNET this week

A judge ruled Qualcomm is a monopoly. The Justice Department charged Julian Assange with violating the Espionage Act. And Apple redesigned its MacBook keyboard in response to complaints about sticky keys.
That's just scratching the surface on the big tech news from this week. Here are the stories you don't want to miss.
Samsung deepfake AI could fabricate a video clip of you from a single photo
Even the Mona Lisa can be faked.
Uber's IPO millionaires could buy every home for sale in the Bay Area
And they'd still have half a billion dollars left over for avocado toast.
Why Facebook wants this creepy-crawly robot to teach itself to walk
It's all about AI.
Game of Thrones finale was so disappointing I actually miss the books
I loved how the show distilled the novels. But I will stomach George R.R. Martin's bloated, rapey prose again if it can help me understand Daenerys.
Huawei could survive without Android, but not very well
China may not need Google, but Huawei does.
Star Trek: Picard trailer -- possible reasons Captain Picard left Starfleet
The trailer for the new Picard show poses an intriguing question. What would prompt The Next Generation's captain to abandon his crew?
Jeff Bezos' space colony plans are straight out of 1970s science fiction
The Blue Origin billionaire wants to send us all into space. Humans have been dreaming about that for a long time.
Aladdin review: Guy Ritchie's Disney remake dazzles and surprises
This live-action update isn't quite a whole new world, but it's still one worth visiting despite its forgettable villain and unsettling Genie CGI.
Instagram website leaked phone numbers and emails for months, researcher says
The flaw made the information easy to scrape and turn into a database.
Apple is nixing iPhone parenting apps: Here's why: Let's dive into the saga of mobile device management, or MDM, software and why it's causing a showdown between Apple and iOS developers.
What Amazon's one-day shipping means for you: Last week, Amazon announced it will decrease the standard shipping time for Prime members from two days to one. In this Tech Minute, here's how this change will impact your deliveries.
