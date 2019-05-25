9 great reads from CNET this week

A judge ruled Qualcomm is a monopoly. The Justice Department charged Julian Assange with violating the Espionage Act. And Apple redesigned its MacBook keyboard in response to complaints about sticky keys.

That's just scratching the surface on the big tech news from this week. Here are the stories you don't want to miss.

Even the Mona Lisa can be faked.

Egor Zakharov

And they'd still have half a billion dollars left over for avocado toast.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It's all about AI.

James Martin/CNET

I loved how the show distilled the novels. But I will stomach George R.R. Martin's bloated, rapey prose again if it can help me understand Daenerys.

China may not need Google, but Huawei does.

Angela Lang/CNET

The trailer for the new Picard show poses an intriguing question. What would prompt The Next Generation's captain to abandon his crew?

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

The Blue Origin billionaire wants to send us all into space. Humans have been dreaming about that for a long time.

Blue Origin

This live-action update isn't quite a whole new world, but it's still one worth visiting despite its forgettable villain and unsettling Genie CGI.

Disney

The flaw made the information easy to scrape and turn into a database.

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET