9 great reads from CNET this week

The worlds of technology and the coronavirus continued to intersect this week, with Apple and Google releasing their contact tracing tool -- though it could take as long as a year to be fully effective. We also learned more about COVID-19 immunity certificates. They act as a pass for people who've already recovered, but they also raise some questions about their effectiveness. Meanwhile, the virus has exposed hypocrisy when it comes to online accessibility: People in the disability community have long asked for -- and haven't received -- accommodations that were quickly rolled out to the masses once lockdowns began.
Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss.
How people with Down syndrome are teaching Google
Working with the Canadian Down Syndrome Society, Google is collecting voice samples to teach its Google Assistant to understand people with the condition.
Parking a $375 million airplane takes more than just locking the door
Large numbers of commercial airplanes are parked at airports around the world now, and these multimillion-dollar machines need constant attention.
Ramadan during coronavirus means 'a complete reevaluation'
Faith communities around the world are leveraging tools like Zoom, Facebook Live and WhatsApp to tune in to services.
Your face mask selfies could be training the next facial recognition tool
To improve facial recognition algorithms, researchers are crawling the internet for photos of people wearing face masks.
'An artificially high bar': Instacart's COVID-19 sick leave is hard to get
For Instacart's paid sick leave, workers need a letter from a public health authority. Problem is, how does someone get hold of one?
Get your Disney theme park fix at home
Most of Disney's theme parks remain closed, but there are ways to bring home the sights, sounds -- even smells -- of a Disney vacation.
Coronavirus shut down Hollywood, but there may be a silver lining
Fewer releases and changing attitudes toward streaming could lead to positive side effects for female filmmakers.
How Spotify helped me relive my childhood in the best way
Commentary: Thank you, Spotify, for helping me recapture the magic.
No, NASA didn't find evidence of a parallel universe where time runs backward
Sorry, you're stuck with this universe.
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
