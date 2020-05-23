CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

Why your face mask selfies could be training the next facial recognition tool, what it means to observe Ramadan during coronavirus, and how people with Down syndrome are teaching Google Assistant.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The worlds of technology and the coronavirus continued to intersect this week, with Apple and Google releasing their contact tracing tool -- though it could take as long as a year to be fully effective. We also learned more about COVID-19 immunity certificates. They act as a pass for people who've already recovered, but they also raise some questions about their effectiveness. Meanwhile, the virus has exposed hypocrisy when it comes to online accessibility: People in the disability community have long asked for -- and haven't received -- accommodations that were quickly rolled out to the masses once lockdowns began.
 
Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss.

How people with Down syndrome are teaching Google

Working with the Canadian Down Syndrome Society, Google is collecting voice samples to teach its Google Assistant to understand people with the condition.

project-understood-macneil-2
Canadian Down Syndrome Society

Parking a $375 million airplane takes more than just locking the door

Large numbers of commercial airplanes are parked at airports around the world now, and these multimillion-dollar machines need constant attention.

alaska-planes-oakland-1
Kent German/CNET

Ramadan during coronavirus means 'a complete reevaluation'

Faith communities around the world are leveraging tools like Zoom, Facebook Live and WhatsApp to tune in to services.

Coronavirus impacts mosques
Getty Images

Your face mask selfies could be training the next facial recognition tool

To improve facial recognition algorithms, researchers are crawling the internet for photos of people wearing face masks.

01-homemade-face-mask
Sarah Tew/CNET

'An artificially high bar': Instacart's COVID-19 sick leave is hard to get

For Instacart's paid sick leave, workers need a letter from a public health authority. Problem is, how does someone get hold of one?

gettyimages-1221480935
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Get your Disney theme park fix at home

Most of Disney's theme parks remain closed, but there are ways to bring home the sights, sounds -- even smells -- of a Disney vacation.

fam4-copy
Bridget Carey/CNET

Coronavirus shut down Hollywood, but there may be a silver lining

Fewer releases and changing attitudes toward streaming could lead to positive side effects for female filmmakers.

thefarewell
Casi Moss

How Spotify helped me relive my childhood in the best way

Commentary: Thank you, Spotify, for helping me recapture the magic.

img-0231
Erin Carson/CNET

No, NASA didn't find evidence of a parallel universe where time runs backward

Sorry, you're stuck with this universe.

690958main-p1237a1
NASA/Hubble