9 great reads from CNET this week: Google, Venmo, iMac and more

Over the past year, Google has weathered a whole host of controversies -- from antitrust scrutiny to discord in its AI ranks -- amid the wide-ranging challenges of the pandemic. So it must have been a relief for the company to spend a couple of hours focused exclusively on the marvels of tech it's been cooking up.
That's what we got in its Google I/O keynote on Tuesday: everything from new features in Android 12 and updates for Google Maps and Search to forward-looking efforts on quantum computing and the video conferencing "magic window" of Project Starline. It was an impressive showing.
You can read all about that here, among the other in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week.
Google unveils Android, AI and chat features as it tries to move past chaotic year
Exclusive: The search giant touts the updates at its I/O developers conference.
Google AI chief says reputation hit to unit is 'real' after turmoil
Exclusive: In his first interview since the ouster of high-profile researchers, Jeff Dean acknowledges the toll of the controversy.
Venmo can reveal too much about you. People like it anyway
Joe Biden's Venmo friends list got outed -- that's how the app is designed, keeping personal connections central.
Apple 24-inch iMac review: A colorful new M1 Mac for the post-quarantine world
Orange you glad the new 24-inch iMac comes in seven different colors?
AT&T to refocus on 5G as it unloads WarnerMedia
The telecom giant is shifting gears back to what it probably should have been concentrating on in the first place.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning first ride review: Electric brawn, bright future
An early ride sitting shotgun reveals a surprising amount about Ford's game-changing electric pickup truck.
COVID-19 showed digital accessibility is critical. Advocates don't want you to forget
As more people get vaccinated and the world reopens, experts say remote work, virtual events and e-commerce sites should still cater to people with disabilities.
Pornhub restores, colorizes and posts century-old erotic films
Some are far less chaste than you might expect from porn of yore, and definitely not safe for work.
Roku is streaming Quibi shows now, free. Here are 6 that aren't garbage
Quibi was a disaster, but not all of its shows were. These six aren't terrible at all.