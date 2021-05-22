9 great reads from CNET this week: Google, Venmo, iMac and more

Over the past year, Google has weathered a whole host of controversies -- from antitrust scrutiny to discord in its AI ranks -- amid the wide-ranging challenges of the pandemic. So it must have been a relief for the company to spend a couple of hours focused exclusively on the marvels of tech it's been cooking up.

That's what we got in its Google I/O keynote on Tuesday: everything from new features in Android 12 and updates for Google Maps and Search to forward-looking efforts on quantum computing and the video conferencing "magic window" of Project Starline. It was an impressive showing.

You can read all about that here, among the other in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

Exclusive: The search giant touts the updates at its I/O developers conference.

Exclusive: In his first interview since the ouster of high-profile researchers, Jeff Dean acknowledges the toll of the controversy.

Joe Biden's Venmo friends list got outed -- that's how the app is designed, keeping personal connections central.

Orange you glad the new 24-inch iMac comes in seven different colors?

The telecom giant is shifting gears back to what it probably should have been concentrating on in the first place.

An early ride sitting shotgun reveals a surprising amount about Ford's game-changing electric pickup truck.

As more people get vaccinated and the world reopens, experts say remote work, virtual events and e-commerce sites should still cater to people with disabilities.

Some are far less chaste than you might expect from porn of yore, and definitely not safe for work.

Quibi was a disaster, but not all of its shows were. These six aren't terrible at all.

