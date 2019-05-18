9 great reads from CNET this week

Facebook was the subject of many headlines this week, including a CNET investigation into the pervasive belief that the social network is listening in on our conversations via our phones. Well, it's not, but it really doesn't need to. Facebook has other ways to figure out what's on your mind.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump thinks Facebook and Twitter are politically biased and wants to know if you agree. Also, on the privacy front, San Francisco this week became the first city to bar police from using facial recognition tech.
Here are more stories you don't want to miss:
A brother's love inspires a more accessible Google Assistant
Lorenzo Caggioni is working to make Google Home better for people who don't speak -- like his brother.
Facebook's ad targeting has created a creepy image problem the company can't shake
Despite Facebook's denials, plenty of users are convinced the social network is listening to their conversations.
Galaxy S10 5G's data speed on Verizon restored my faith
Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network still faces challenges, but strong real-world tests put Samsung and Big Red on the right track.
Accessibility tech has a lot of unfinished business to get right
Companies like Apple and Microsoft have been making their tech more accessible. But for all the wins, there are still lots of misses.
'Kisse myne arse': Doctor's notes reveal bizarre medical cases from 400 years ago
Highlights from one of the largest surviving sets of medical records in history, now available online, open a "wormhole" into 17th century life.
How families are giving a fantastic trip to loved ones in hospice
"How is heaven going to be better than that?"
Google reverses course on cutting off Works with Nest connections
The shift from Works with Nest to Works with Google Assistant threatened to introduce problems in the smart home, but Google is now addressing those concerns head-on.
Microsoft's Minecraft Earth is an AR game for the Pokemon Go generation
The hit world-building game is now coming to our world, through augmented reality on your phone.
Game of Thrones prequel: Here's everything we know
It'll take place thousands of years before the Iron Throne was forged.
Apple is nixing iPhone parenting apps: Here's why: Let's dive into the saga of mobile device management, or MDM, software and why it's causing a showdown between Apple and iOS developers.
What Amazon's one-day shipping means for you: Last week, Amazon announced it will decrease the standard shipping time for Prime members from two days to one. In this Tech Minute, here's how this change will impact your deliveries.
