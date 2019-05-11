CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

Why some South Texans prefer surveillance to a border wall, how Amazon fired 7 pregnant warehouse workers who then sued, and what makes the updated Google Assistant fascinating -- and a little bit scary.

What a week! Google kept us busy with a wide range of product announcements out of its annual I/O developers conference. A Facebook co-founder made a very public case for breaking up the social network, and some politicians agree. And Jeff Bezos unveiled the Blue Moon lunar lander and Blue Origin's plans for huge space colonies.

And that's just scratching the surface. Here are the stories you don't want to miss:

Amazon fired these 7 pregnant workers. Then came the lawsuits

A warehouse worker told her manager she was pregnant. Less than two months later, she was fired. Several lawsuits against Amazon show a similar pattern.

amazon-prime-now-manhattan-06.jpg
Sarah Tew/CNET

In a Texas border town, a church on the edge and wildlife at risk

Some South Texans say they'd rather live with constant surveillance by Border Patrol than a physical barrier.

texmex-reference-6824
James Martin/CNET

Google Assistant is 10x faster and knows where your mom lives

After three years, the voice-activated helper gets its biggest update yet. And it shows just how much Google already knows about you.

google-assistant-promo-layer
Robert Rodriguez

Can Facebook be broken up? What you need to know

Critics want Instagram and WhatsApp to split from Facebook. We break down how that might happen.

f8-facebook-mark-zuckerberg-community-family-of-apps-whatsapp-messenger-instagram-0191.jpg
James Martin/CNET

Amazon Alexa transcripts live on, even after you delete voice records

You can delete voice recordings so Amazon can't listen to your conversations with Alexa anymore, but text records are a different story.

fear-alexa-1-amazon-echo-plus-promo
Chris Monroe/CNET

Game of Thrones season 8: Are we headed for disappointment?

Dueling commentary: Fan expectations are pegging the world's biggest show to become the world's biggest bummer.

game-of-thrones-season-8-episode-4-grey-worm-face
HBO

Google brings AR and Lens closer to the future of search

Exclusive: While we wait for the technology to show up in smartglasses, Google is making AR a lot more useful for phones.

google-io-2019-ar-augmented-reality-0366
James Martin/CNET

Tribeca's VR gave life to creepy dolls and alien pals. Here's where they go next

At Tribeca Immersive, we tried the VR, AR and everything in between, from possessed porcelain dolls to fuzzy alien pets. Here's how you can catch them too.

g88a5593-sm-sized

The star of Gymnasia was an unofficial mascot of the Immersive program at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. 

 Kristina Loggia/Tribeca

Have you given up on alien life? Scientists haven't

The search for extraterrestrial intelligence is the stuff of science fiction, but it turns out the real scientists are invested too.

trappist-1f-exoplanet-nasa

NASA believes exoplanets like TRAPPIST-1f could have the right conditions for liquid water, meaning they could support life. 

 NASA/JPL-Caltech


Apple is nixing iPhone parenting apps: Here's why: Let's dive into the saga of mobile device management, or MDM, software and why it's causing a showdown between Apple and iOS developers.

What Amazon's one-day shipping means for you: Last week, Amazon announced it will decrease the standard shipping time for Prime members from two days to one. In this Tech Minute, here's how this change will impact your deliveries.

