9 great reads from CNET this week

What a week! Google kept us busy with a wide range of product announcements out of its annual I/O developers conference. A Facebook co-founder made a very public case for breaking up the social network, and some politicians agree. And Jeff Bezos unveiled the Blue Moon lunar lander and Blue Origin's plans for huge space colonies.

And that's just scratching the surface. Here are the stories you don't want to miss:

A warehouse worker told her manager she was pregnant. Less than two months later, she was fired. Several lawsuits against Amazon show a similar pattern.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Some South Texans say they'd rather live with constant surveillance by Border Patrol than a physical barrier.

James Martin/CNET

After three years, the voice-activated helper gets its biggest update yet. And it shows just how much Google already knows about you.

Robert Rodriguez

Critics want Instagram and WhatsApp to split from Facebook. We break down how that might happen.

James Martin/CNET

You can delete voice recordings so Amazon can't listen to your conversations with Alexa anymore, but text records are a different story.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Dueling commentary: Fan expectations are pegging the world's biggest show to become the world's biggest bummer.

HBO

Exclusive: While we wait for the technology to show up in smartglasses, Google is making AR a lot more useful for phones.

James Martin/CNET

At Tribeca Immersive, we tried the VR, AR and everything in between, from possessed porcelain dolls to fuzzy alien pets. Here's how you can catch them too.

Kristina Loggia/Tribeca

The search for extraterrestrial intelligence is the stuff of science fiction, but it turns out the real scientists are invested too.

NASA/JPL-Caltech



