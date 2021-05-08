9 great reads from CNET this week

Remember the GameStop stock trading frenzy from earlier this year? One of the key players in that saga was the stock trading app Robinhood, and that notoriety earned Robinhood's CEO a moment on the hot seat in a congressional hearing. At issue was how the app works -- and specifically, whether its business model has the best interests of its users in mind.

As Robinhood edges closer to its own debut on the stock market, the scrutiny continues. CNET's Rich Nieva took an in-depth look at the company, the app and the common concern that Robinhood users aren't quite clear about what's going on or what they're really getting themselves into.

That's just one of the in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:

As the trading app inches closer to its IPO, concerns surface again over how the service could harm consumers.

Robert Rodriguez/CNET

Commentary: The future of higher-end photography is mirrorless.

Sony

Thinking about buying a wood-fired smart grill with Wi-Fi? Here are some things to consider based on my experience switching from a gas grill.

David Carnoy/CNET

Exclusive: Facebook's CEO talks about what the next headset could bring, how fitness plays into the picture and whether there will be kid accounts for VR anytime soon.

Brett Pearce/CNET

US schools are going back to in-person learning, but the so-called homework gap will persist.

Robert Rodriguez/CNET

Commentary: The social media company's inconsistent approach to its policies created an untenable situation. The oversight board is pushing for a fix.

James Martin/CNET

The realistic Star Wars weapon will be part of Disney's new Galactic Starcruiser hotel at Disney World opening in 2022.

Disney

As the COVID-19 travel slump ends, the airline with the world's largest fleet is preparing its aircraft to carry passengers again. It can take 1,000 hours of work per plane.

American Airlines

What Yahoo Answers was supposed to be, what it became and what remains.

Angela Lang/CNET