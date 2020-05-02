9 great reads from CNET this week

Alongside predictions that the coronavirus pandemic could trigger the sharpest recession in the US since the Great Depression -- with consumer spending plummeting and unemployment at record highs -- it turns out big tech is doing ok. That was evident this week as companies reported mostly positive quarterly earnings.
Apple, for example, reported sales and profit growth, even as the pandemic weighs on iPhone demand. And Amazon sales surged even as CEO Jeff Bezos said coronavirus costs could hit $4 billion. Google also beat sales expectations and Facebook and Twitter both saw strong user growth amid the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Apple and Google are making progress on the coronavirus tracking tool they plan to release in mid-May. Also, the FDA on Friday made an emergency authorization for health care workers to use a promising drug called remdesivir to treat COVID-19.
Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:
Amazon, IBM and Microsoft race to bring global access to quantum computing
Quantum computing could help companies without billion-dollar budgets design superbatteries, create complex chemicals and understand the universe.
Ahead of election 2020: Tips on finding information you can trust
Deciding whether to trust memes and news stories is hard work.
How you talk about coronavirus actually impacts its spread
Tracking the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19 is more complex than following numbers. Memes and social media chatter matter too.
On its 15th birthday, the Airbus A380 is facing retirement
Never a hit with airlines and now grounded by the coronavirus pandemic, the still-young giant will disappear from the Airbus factory next year.
iPad creativity tips from best-selling children's author Oliver Jeffers
The author and illustrator reminds me of patience and working within limits.
Dems on FCC take issue with claims the digital divide is narrowing
FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel says the agency's report concluding that broadband is being delivered in a "reasonable and timely way" is wrong.
Nvidia's chief scientist designs a cheap ventilator to help fight COVID-19
The ventilator uses parts that cost about $400 and can even be 3D-printed.
As jails and prisons face coronavirus, a new app tries to bridge the mail gap
Ameelio Letters offers a free letter service to families of people who are incarcerated.
Apple Watch saved my life: 5 people share their stories
With its fall detection feature, heart rate notifications, exercise tracking and even the ability to make a call from your wrist, the Apple Watch has made a mark in each one of these stories.
