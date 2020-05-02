9 great reads from CNET this week

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Alongside predictions that the coronavirus pandemic could trigger the sharpest recession in the US since the Great Depression -- with consumer spending plummeting and unemployment at record highs -- it turns out big tech is doing ok. That was evident this week as companies reported mostly positive quarterly earnings.

Apple, for example, reported sales and profit growth, even as the pandemic weighs on iPhone demand. And Amazon sales surged even as CEO Jeff Bezos said coronavirus costs could hit $4 billion. Google also beat sales expectations and Facebook and Twitter both saw strong user growth amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Apple and Google are making progress on the coronavirus tracking tool they plan to release in mid-May. Also, the FDA on Friday made an emergency authorization for health care workers to use a promising drug called remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

Quantum computing could help companies without billion-dollar budgets design superbatteries, create complex chemicals and understand the universe.

Deciding whether to trust memes and news stories is hard work.

Tracking the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19 is more complex than following numbers. Memes and social media chatter matter too.

Never a hit with airlines and now grounded by the coronavirus pandemic, the still-young giant will disappear from the Airbus factory next year.

The author and illustrator reminds me of patience and working within limits.

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel says the agency's report concluding that broadband is being delivered in a "reasonable and timely way" is wrong.

The ventilator uses parts that cost about $400 and can even be 3D-printed.

Ameelio Letters offers a free letter service to families of people who are incarcerated.

With its fall detection feature, heart rate notifications, exercise tracking and even the ability to make a call from your wrist, the Apple Watch has made a mark in each one of these stories.