9 great reads from CNET this week

It was a busy week for geek culture news with the debut of both Avengers: Endgame and the second installment in the last season of Game of Thrones. Amid the hype, Amazon shifted its two-day Prime shipping to one day, we learned more about an upcoming IPO for Uber, and Facebook put a $3 billion price tag on its privacy woes as it readies for next week's F8.

Here's how I did it. (And you can, too.)

On its 30th anniversary, we take a look at what made the original Nintendo Game Boy so special.

We know about the Fold's screen problems. Now let's talk about the screen itself.

I'm holed up in a theater watching 22 Marvel films back to back. I'm hating that it has to end (but loving Captain America).

The app for super-short videos is creating a new crop of social media stars.

Don't worry, this one is spoiler-free: The Russos' wholly satisfying superhero epic, a sequel to every MCU movie ever, doesn't waste a second.

The newest app-enabled vaporizer on the market is the Firefly 2 Plus, and it shows how Silicon Valley is looking to cash in on cannabis as legalization picks up steam.

Exclusive: The exposed data affects nearly 150,000 people.

Even as Amazon pushes ahead, expect other retailers to struggle to match it.

