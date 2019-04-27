9 great reads from CNET this week

It was a busy week for geek culture news with the debut of both Avengers: Endgame and the second installment in the last season of Game of Thrones. Amid the hype, Amazon shifted its two-day Prime shipping to one day, we learned more about an upcoming IPO for Uber, and Facebook put a $3 billion price tag on its privacy woes as it readies for next week's F8.
Here are more stories you don't want to miss:
Screen time is rising and it's ruining us. Here are 11 ways to cut back
Here's how I did it. (And you can, too.)
The Nintendo Game Boy was a console designed to last for a lifetime (my lifetime)
On its 30th anniversary, we take a look at what made the original Nintendo Game Boy so special.
Life with the Galaxy Fold, screen crease, notch, air gap and all
We know about the Fold's screen problems. Now let's talk about the screen itself.
Avengers: Endgame is here -- My 59-hour Marvel movie marathon's reached its end
I'm holed up in a theater watching 22 Marvel films back to back. I'm hating that it has to end (but loving Captain America).
TikTok's quirky videos are the hot new way to find fame
The app for super-short videos is creating a new crop of social media stars.
Avengers: Endgame review -- Marvel's ultimate love letter to fans tops Infinity War
Don't worry, this one is spoiler-free: The Russos' wholly satisfying superhero epic, a sequel to every MCU movie ever, doesn't waste a second.
Weed tech heats up with a new smart vaporizer from Apple, Microsoft alums
The newest app-enabled vaporizer on the market is the Firefly 2 Plus, and it shows how Silicon Valley is looking to cash in on cannabis as legalization picks up steam.
Patient names, treatments leak among millions of rehab records
Exclusive: The exposed data affects nearly 150,000 people.
Will Amazon Prime make one-day shipping the new norm for online shopping?
Even as Amazon pushes ahead, expect other retailers to struggle to match it.
Facebook wants to show good amid scandals: The social network updates its tools for blood donations, nonprofits and mentorships.
Everything Apple announced: What we know about Apple's TV content and service, credit card, game subscription service and more.
