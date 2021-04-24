9 great reads from CNET this week

April showers bring May flowers. Apple's April Spring Loaded event brought its own splash of colors, most notably in the form of a new lineup of iMac computers. You can also now get an iPhone 12 in a vernal shade of purple.
That wasn't all for Apple. There was the arrival of the diminutive new AirTags gadgets, changes to the iPad Pro and Apple TV 4K and a preview of season 2 of Ted Lasso.
Reflections on those products are among the in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:
Apple's colorful new iMacs embrace retro design, with cutting-edge twist inside
A splash of color and the first major redesign in nearly a decade, plus a big upgrade internally with the M1 chip.
Chill. The iMac charging cable is a reasonable design, not proprietary nonsense
Commentary: Moving the power brick and Ethernet port onto the charging cable makes the iMac pleasingly thin.
The pandemic of despair: How COVID changed our mental health
The coronavirus is inflicting emotional wounds around the world that may take decades to heal.
Billions of bugs: Meet the cicada chasers trailing Brood X
To find these cicada superfans, follow the insects' boisterous mating calls. It's "never-ending amazement."
Dear Netflix and YouTube, everything is too long
Commentary: Movies, video games, TV shows. Everything is just too damn long.
Fitbit co-founder: Future for fitness is well beyond the wrist
Exclusive: CTO Eric Friedman talks with CNET about the company's first wearable under the Google umbrella.
The Nurvv Run smart insoles made me a better runner
My month-long review of the Nurvv Run insoles that can turn any running shoe into a fitness tracker.
Climate change has made the world's deadliest lake way more dangerous
For Earth Day 2021, we revisit the epic, decades-long battle to tame a lake so swollen it threatens to wipe out an entire city center.
Game of Thrones is 10. But what happened to the world's biggest TV show?
George R.R. Martin and HBO have novels and prequels on the way, but a calamitous season 8 finale may have killed off the saga.