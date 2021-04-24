9 great reads from CNET this week

April showers bring May flowers. Apple's April Spring Loaded event brought its own splash of colors, most notably in the form of a new lineup of iMac computers. You can also now get an iPhone 12 in a vernal shade of purple.

That wasn't all for Apple. There was the arrival of the diminutive new AirTags gadgets, changes to the iPad Pro and Apple TV 4K and a preview of season 2 of Ted Lasso.

Reflections on those products are among the in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:

A splash of color and the first major redesign in nearly a decade, plus a big upgrade internally with the M1 chip.

Commentary: Moving the power brick and Ethernet port onto the charging cable makes the iMac pleasingly thin.

The coronavirus is inflicting emotional wounds around the world that may take decades to heal.

To find these cicada superfans, follow the insects' boisterous mating calls. It's "never-ending amazement."

Commentary: Movies, video games, TV shows. Everything is just too damn long.

Exclusive: CTO Eric Friedman talks with CNET about the company's first wearable under the Google umbrella.

My month-long review of the Nurvv Run insoles that can turn any running shoe into a fitness tracker.

For Earth Day 2021, we revisit the epic, decades-long battle to tame a lake so swollen it threatens to wipe out an entire city center.

George R.R. Martin and HBO have novels and prequels on the way, but a calamitous season 8 finale may have killed off the saga.

