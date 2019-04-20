9 great reads from CNET this week

It felt like the week was all about the release of the Mueller report. But there were a lot of other big stories, too, like the tragic fail of some screens on Samsung's exciting new foldable phone, the surprise ending to Apple and Qualcomm's patent licensing battle and a few privacy snafus to boot.
Here are some great stories you may have missed.
I wear fitness trackers all the time... and I still gained weight Here's why
Using a device won't make you healthy.
Apple iPhones get recycled in this once secretive lab
Keep this in mind as Earth Day approaches: All those iPhones don't recycle themselves.
Disney Plus: 5 unanswered questions about Netflix's streaming rival
Disney doled out a mass of information but somehow still managed to miss a few key points.
Pinterest's IPO shows the internet isn't always as awful as you think
Pinterest might not be as big as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat. But that could be a good thing.
New Xbox and PlayStation hardware hint at the future of gaming... six years late
Reality is starting to catch up to my 2013 expectations.
Apple, Qualcomm will bring you a 5G iPhone -- just not this year
There just isn't enough time to get the modems ready for September.
Galaxy Fold screen meltdown: What to do if you bought one
Samsung's first foldable phone is turning from sensation to tragedy fast.
Your home security system shoots a lot of video -- here's what happens with it
Are those wireless signals encrypted? Is anyone watching those video clips? We asked all of the top providers.
This 59-hour Marvel movie marathon might just break me
It's been nice knowing you all.
