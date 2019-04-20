CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

We learn how a fitness tracker won't necessarily make you healthy, what the Apple-Qualcomm settlement means for a future 5G device and what's up with the screen-fail on Samsung's new foldable phone.

It felt like the week was all about the release of the Mueller report. But there were a lot of other big stories, too, like the tragic fail of some screens on Samsung's exciting new foldable phone, the surprise ending to Apple and Qualcomm's patent licensing battle and a few privacy snafus to boot.

Here are some great stories you may have missed.

I wear fitness trackers all the time... and I still gained weight Here's why

Using a device won't make you healthy.

Apple GymKit
Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple iPhones get recycled in this once secretive lab

Keep this in mind as Earth Day approaches: All those iPhones don't recycle themselves.

apple-recycling-robot-daisy-8509
James Martin/CNET

Disney Plus: 5 unanswered questions about Netflix's streaming rival

Disney doled out a mass of information but somehow still managed to miss a few key points.

the-avengers
Marvel

Pinterest's IPO shows the internet isn't always as awful as you think

Pinterest might not be as big as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat. But that could be a good thing.

pinterest-offices-8883.jpg
James Martin/CNET

New Xbox and PlayStation hardware hint at the future of gaming... six years late

Reality is starting to catch up to my 2013 expectations.

ps4-pro-500m-flat-1
Ashley Esqueda/CNET

Apple, Qualcomm will bring you a 5G iPhone -- just not this year

There just isn't enough time to get the modems ready for September.

GERMANY-CHINA-TELECOMMUNICATIONS-5G-HUAWEI-ESPIONAGE
Getty Images

Galaxy Fold screen meltdown: What to do if you bought one

Samsung's first foldable phone is turning from sensation to tragedy fast.

301-galaxy-fold
Sarah Tew/CNET

Your home security system shoots a lot of video -- here's what happens with it

Are those wireless signals encrypted? Is anyone watching those video clips? We asked all of the top providers.

nest-hello-product-photos-4
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

This 59-hour Marvel movie marathon might just break me

It's been nice knowing you all.

null
Marvel

