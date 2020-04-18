9 great reads from CNET this week

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

These are unprecedented times, but this week offered a glimpse of normalcy by way of a few key gadget reveals. Remember those? Apple, for example, distracted us from the coronavirus pandemic by announcing a new version of the iPhone SE, which had been rumored for months under different names. The iPhone SE starts at $399 and essentially crams an iPhone 11 into an iPhone 8 body.

Also this week, China's OnePlus announced its flashy new 8 and 8 Pro phones, which have already received positive reviews as premium devices that aren't as expensive as their rivals. Meanwhile, US taxpayers started receiving stimulus checks and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases raced past 2 million worldwide.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

Apple's $399 phone comes as millions are out of a job -- and when access to a working device is essential.

Yet another Zoom issue found.

Amazon Go stores, delivery drones and contactless terminals will play a big role for consumers.

Drivers demand the ride-hail companies follow the Los Angeles mayor's protection order and supply them with face masks and sanitizing equipment.

The upstart is succeeding where giants like Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon have failed.

Commentary: The coronavirus and quarantine have everything dialed to 11.

This crime is always painful, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has extra sting.

Custom prosthetics can help animals with limb loss swim or run again.

Commentary: Nonstop requests to participate in recipe swaps and video socials have me stressed out. But as an introvert, I'm learning to say I need alone time.