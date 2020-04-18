9 great reads from CNET this week

These are unprecedented times, but this week offered a glimpse of normalcy by way of a few key gadget reveals. Remember those? Apple, for example, distracted us from the coronavirus pandemic by announcing a new version of the iPhone SE, which had been rumored for months under different names. The iPhone SE starts at $399 and essentially crams an iPhone 11 into an iPhone 8 body.
Also this week, China's OnePlus announced its flashy new 8 and 8 Pro phones, which have already received positive reviews as premium devices that aren't as expensive as their rivals. Meanwhile, US taxpayers started receiving stimulus checks and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases raced past 2 million worldwide.
Why the $399 iPhone SE is the perfect phone in the age of coronavirus
Apple's $399 phone comes as millions are out of a job -- and when access to a working device is essential.
Your Zoom videos could live on in the cloud even after you delete them
Yet another Zoom issue found.
Coronavirus is making touch-free shopping a necessity
Amazon Go stores, delivery drones and contactless terminals will play a big role for consumers.
Uber and Lyft drivers: Give us safety gear to protect us from COVID-19
Drivers demand the ride-hail companies follow the Los Angeles mayor's protection order and supply them with face masks and sanitizing equipment.
OnePlus 8 Pro marks the improbable rise of the Chinese phone maker
The upstart is succeeding where giants like Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon have failed.
Coronavirus has turned parenting into nonstop, all-consuming guilt
Commentary: The coronavirus and quarantine have everything dialed to 11.
Jobless after coronavirus layoffs, then struck by identity theft
This crime is always painful, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has extra sting.
Tech helps animals with limb loss get back on their feet. And tails
Custom prosthetics can help animals with limb loss swim or run again.
Why it's OK to say no to Zoom parties during the coronavirus quarantine
Commentary: Nonstop requests to participate in recipe swaps and video socials have me stressed out. But as an introvert, I'm learning to say I need alone time.
