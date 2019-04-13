CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

More tech might not be the answer at the Texas border, libraries are embracing the likes of social media and VR, and just how did Missing Link make its big, hairy puppet so human?

What a week! Scientists revealed the first direct image of a black hole. Uber filed for what might be the largest tech IPO ever. Julian Assange was arrested in London as the US awaits his extradition. And Disney finally revealed a November launch date for its streaming service, which will be almost half the price of rival Netflix.

Oh, but there was so much more. Here are a few key stories you don't want to miss:

Tech can't keep pace with immigrant influx at Texas border

Drones, cameras and sensors are being used to monitor what many call a desperate situation at the southern border. More tech may not help.

laredo-texas-borderlands-5609
James Martin/CNET

Beyond Tinder: How Muslim millennials are looking for love

Some call it haram -- or forbidden -- but more Muslims than ever are turning to apps like Minder and Muzmatch to find romance.

dating-apps-5
Angela Lang/CNET

Deactivating your Facebook account does nothing for your privacy

I thought deactivating my Facebook account would stop the social network from tracking me online. But Facebook kept tabs on me anyway.

img-2296
Alfred Ng / CNET

Julian Assange's defense against hacking charges, and where it falls short

While WikiLeaks' work can be considered journalism, offering to hack a password isn't.

Julian Assange Arrested In London
NurPhoto

Libraries lean on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to reel you in

From pithy tweets to Insta Novels on Instagram, libraries around the world are using social media to entertain and reach their audiences.

sf-library-patron-3
San Francisco Public Library

Making Missing Link, the movie of 100,000 faces

How do you make a big, hairy puppet more human? Laika starts by creating intricate skeletons and 3D-printed faces.

missing-link-link-skeleton
Anne Dujmovic/CNET

Congress chose to bicker instead of helping fix Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

After two days of hearings about hate speech and political censorship on the internet, we're no closer to finding solutions to tech's biggest problems.

screen-shot-2019-04-09-at-7-43-09-am

Social media trolling, fake, anger, bullying and scandal signs.

 Screenshot by Queenie Wong/CNET

Hellboy movie review: One hell of a mess, and one hell of a ride

Forget Guillermo Del Toro. This new Hellboy for 2019 takes monster-mashing action to the extreme.

hellboy-harbour-17-copy
Mark Rogers

Robots, VR and 3D printers are served up at this high-tech library

The Broward County Libraries in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, show just what the evolution of libraries looks like.

dsc00927.jpg
Ari Rothenberg/Broward County Libraries

Facebook wants to show good amid scandals: The social network updates its tools for blood donations, nonprofits and mentorships.

Everything Apple announced: What we know about Apple's TV content and service, credit card, game subscription service and more.

