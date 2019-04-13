9 great reads from CNET this week

What a week! Scientists revealed the first direct image of a black hole. Uber filed for what might be the largest tech IPO ever. Julian Assange was arrested in London as the US awaits his extradition. And Disney finally revealed a November launch date for its streaming service, which will be almost half the price of rival Netflix.
Oh, but there was so much more. Here are a few key stories you don't want to miss:
Tech can't keep pace with immigrant influx at Texas border
Drones, cameras and sensors are being used to monitor what many call a desperate situation at the southern border. More tech may not help.
Beyond Tinder: How Muslim millennials are looking for love
Some call it haram -- or forbidden -- but more Muslims than ever are turning to apps like Minder and Muzmatch to find romance.
Deactivating your Facebook account does nothing for your privacy
I thought deactivating my Facebook account would stop the social network from tracking me online. But Facebook kept tabs on me anyway.
Julian Assange's defense against hacking charges, and where it falls short
While WikiLeaks' work can be considered journalism, offering to hack a password isn't.
Libraries lean on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to reel you in
From pithy tweets to Insta Novels on Instagram, libraries around the world are using social media to entertain and reach their audiences.
Making Missing Link, the movie of 100,000 faces
How do you make a big, hairy puppet more human? Laika starts by creating intricate skeletons and 3D-printed faces.
Congress chose to bicker instead of helping fix Facebook, Twitter, YouTube
After two days of hearings about hate speech and political censorship on the internet, we're no closer to finding solutions to tech's biggest problems.
Hellboy movie review: One hell of a mess, and one hell of a ride
Forget Guillermo Del Toro. This new Hellboy for 2019 takes monster-mashing action to the extreme.
Robots, VR and 3D printers are served up at this high-tech library
The Broward County Libraries in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, show just what the evolution of libraries looks like.
Facebook wants to show good amid scandals: The social network updates its tools for blood donations, nonprofits and mentorships.
Everything Apple announced: What we know about Apple's TV content and service, credit card, game subscription service and more.
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
