9 great reads from CNET this week

What a week! Scientists revealed the first direct image of a black hole. Uber filed for what might be the largest tech IPO ever. Julian Assange was arrested in London as the US awaits his extradition. And Disney finally revealed a November launch date for its streaming service, which will be almost half the price of rival Netflix.

Oh, but there was so much more. Here are a few key stories you don't want to miss:

Drones, cameras and sensors are being used to monitor what many call a desperate situation at the southern border. More tech may not help.

James Martin/CNET

Some call it haram -- or forbidden -- but more Muslims than ever are turning to apps like Minder and Muzmatch to find romance.

Angela Lang/CNET

I thought deactivating my Facebook account would stop the social network from tracking me online. But Facebook kept tabs on me anyway.

Alfred Ng / CNET

While WikiLeaks' work can be considered journalism, offering to hack a password isn't.

NurPhoto

From pithy tweets to Insta Novels on Instagram, libraries around the world are using social media to entertain and reach their audiences.

San Francisco Public Library

How do you make a big, hairy puppet more human? Laika starts by creating intricate skeletons and 3D-printed faces.

Anne Dujmovic/CNET

After two days of hearings about hate speech and political censorship on the internet, we're no closer to finding solutions to tech's biggest problems.

Screenshot by Queenie Wong/CNET

Forget Guillermo Del Toro. This new Hellboy for 2019 takes monster-mashing action to the extreme.

Mark Rogers

The Broward County Libraries in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, show just what the evolution of libraries looks like.

Ari Rothenberg/Broward County Libraries