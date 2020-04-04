CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Disney, Marvel movie release delays The Last of Us Part 2 delay Coronavirus updates DNC postponed WWE WrestleMania 2020 Zoom working on security

9 great reads from CNET this week

The unusual set of challenges facing expecting parents right now, how census canvassers have replaced clipboards with iPhones and what your Zoom backgrounds say about you.

Listen
- 02:02
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Zoombombing? Quibi? Tiger King? Amid a week overwhelmed by frightening news of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting health crisis, these new terms managed to make their way into our stay-at-home lexicon. No time like a global lockdown to learn about new security issues and entertainment trends.

Meanwhile, the number of cases of COVID-19 hit the grim milestone of 1 million worldwide, new unemployment claims in the US topped 6.6. million, and T-Mobile officially merged with Sprint. (So long, Sprint.)

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

Giving birth during coronavirus: 'Something has been stolen from us'

Parents welcoming babies into the world during the strange chaos of COVID-19 face an unusual new set of challenges and fears.

gettyimages-1207620882
Getty Images

Census Day 2020: Armed with the iPhone 8, canvassers go all-in with tech

April 1 is Census Day 2020 in the US. For the first time, census takers have said goodbye to paper and clipboards and hello to iPhone apps.

illustration-1600x900-v1
Brett Pearce/CNET

Coronavirus may permanently change how we buy our food

As millions of Americans are asked to stay home, online grocery purchasing is soaring.

02-t-moblile-john-legere-and-mike-sievert
Sarah Tew/CNET

Coronavirus could make us wary of hugs, shape our social habits for years

Weeks or months of social distancing and amped-up hygiene might change our behavior for a long time to come, social scientists say.

coronavirus-empty-streets-5141
James Martin/CNET

Zoom backgrounds: What yours says about you

Astrology is old news. Thanks to Zoom, we have an entirely new way to deduce someone's entire personality.

fghsdtydghcv

Coronavirus ventilators: Why one machine is pivotal in the battle against COVID-19

As health authorities scramble to get the coronavirus pandemic under control, one device has become a symbol of hope and fear.

gettyimages-1208903067
Misha Friedman/Getty

Instacart's COVID-19 warning to some workers: You might've been exposed

Scoop: During the coronavirus pandemic, business has been booming for the grocery delivery company. But some workers say their lives are on the line.

instacart-logo-food-2
Angela Lang/CNET

Meet the people who track and expose disinformation

The Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab takes CNET to the front lines of the political disinformation war raging on social media.

tom-cotton-misinformation
Marta Franco/CNET

Tiger King: 9 things you didn't know about Netflix's insane hit show

Joe's singing, John's missing teeth, Carole's missing husband: All the things you might have missed.

screen-shot-2020-03-31-at-12-37-47-pm.png
Netflix