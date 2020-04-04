9 great reads from CNET this week

Zoombombing? Quibi? Tiger King? Amid a week overwhelmed by frightening news of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting health crisis, these new terms managed to make their way into our stay-at-home lexicon. No time like a global lockdown to learn about new security issues and entertainment trends.
Meanwhile, the number of cases of COVID-19 hit the grim milestone of 1 million worldwide, new unemployment claims in the US topped 6.6. million, and T-Mobile officially merged with Sprint. (So long, Sprint.)
Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:
Giving birth during coronavirus: 'Something has been stolen from us'
Parents welcoming babies into the world during the strange chaos of COVID-19 face an unusual new set of challenges and fears.
Census Day 2020: Armed with the iPhone 8, canvassers go all-in with tech
April 1 is Census Day 2020 in the US. For the first time, census takers have said goodbye to paper and clipboards and hello to iPhone apps.
Coronavirus may permanently change how we buy our food
As millions of Americans are asked to stay home, online grocery purchasing is soaring.
Coronavirus could make us wary of hugs, shape our social habits for years
Weeks or months of social distancing and amped-up hygiene might change our behavior for a long time to come, social scientists say.
Zoom backgrounds: What yours says about you
Astrology is old news. Thanks to Zoom, we have an entirely new way to deduce someone's entire personality.
Coronavirus ventilators: Why one machine is pivotal in the battle against COVID-19
As health authorities scramble to get the coronavirus pandemic under control, one device has become a symbol of hope and fear.
Instacart's COVID-19 warning to some workers: You might've been exposed
Scoop: During the coronavirus pandemic, business has been booming for the grocery delivery company. But some workers say their lives are on the line.
Meet the people who track and expose disinformation
The Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab takes CNET to the front lines of the political disinformation war raging on social media.
Tiger King: 9 things you didn't know about Netflix's insane hit show
Joe's singing, John's missing teeth, Carole's missing husband: All the things you might have missed.
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
