9 great reads from CNET this week

Zoombombing? Quibi? Tiger King? Amid a week overwhelmed by frightening news of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting health crisis, these new terms managed to make their way into our stay-at-home lexicon. No time like a global lockdown to learn about new security issues and entertainment trends.

Meanwhile, the number of cases of COVID-19 hit the grim milestone of 1 million worldwide, new unemployment claims in the US topped 6.6. million, and T-Mobile officially merged with Sprint. (So long, Sprint.)

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

Parents welcoming babies into the world during the strange chaos of COVID-19 face an unusual new set of challenges and fears.

April 1 is Census Day 2020 in the US. For the first time, census takers have said goodbye to paper and clipboards and hello to iPhone apps.

As millions of Americans are asked to stay home, online grocery purchasing is soaring.

Weeks or months of social distancing and amped-up hygiene might change our behavior for a long time to come, social scientists say.

Astrology is old news. Thanks to Zoom, we have an entirely new way to deduce someone's entire personality.

As health authorities scramble to get the coronavirus pandemic under control, one device has become a symbol of hope and fear.

Scoop: During the coronavirus pandemic, business has been booming for the grocery delivery company. But some workers say their lives are on the line.

The Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab takes CNET to the front lines of the political disinformation war raging on social media.

Joe's singing, John's missing teeth, Carole's missing husband: All the things you might have missed.