9 great reads from CNET this week

This week, Lyft debuted on Wall Street, the European Union approved a controversial online copyright law and CNET continued our special coverage of facial recognition technology. But let's be real, the news this week was dominated by Apple, which unveiled a new TV streaming service and more during a star-studded event on Monday.

Here're the stories you don't want to miss. (And yes, Apple features prominently in the list below. There was really no way around it.)

Sure, Apple is into services now. But from Apple Card to TV Plus, everything is still tailored for its own phone.

ASMR videos are emerging from their corner of the internet as more people realize listening to them feels kinda good. Tingly, in fact.

Good luck if you're a woman or a darker-skinned person.

A credit card that works on the iPhone alone will only make you more dependent on your iPhone.

Here's what you need to know about the billionaire's space plans, from ultra-expensive space flights to the exclusive conference for dragonfly robots.

Apple has come up with a new way to play video games on our phones. But at what price?

Which phone takes the better pictures? We headed to the streets of Paris to find out.

Commentary: When I was growing up, my parents told me watching TV would ruin my attention span. Now I can't even concentrate on TV long enough for it to do that.

Are the fur and claws and slobber doing a number on your interior? Here're a few tips and products for keeping your car clean and your pups safe.

