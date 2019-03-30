9 great reads from CNET this week

This week, Lyft debuted on Wall Street, the European Union approved a controversial online copyright law and CNET continued our special coverage of facial recognition technology. But let's be real, the news this week was dominated by Apple, which unveiled a new TV streaming service and more during a star-studded event on Monday.
Here're the stories you don't want to miss. (And yes, Apple features prominently in the list below. There was really no way around it.)
Apple's big service push has iPhone written all over it
Sure, Apple is into services now. But from Apple Card to TV Plus, everything is still tailored for its own phone.
Tingle all the way: ASMR videos chill you out one soap curl at a time
ASMR videos are emerging from their corner of the internet as more people realize listening to them feels kinda good. Tingly, in fact.
Why facial recognition's racial bias problem is so hard to crack
Good luck if you're a woman or a darker-skinned person.
If you get Apple Card, you may never be able to leave the iPhone
A credit card that works on the iPhone alone will only make you more dependent on your iPhone.
Jeff Bezos wants to take his fellow billionaires to space with Blue Origin
Here's what you need to know about the billionaire's space plans, from ultra-expensive space flights to the exclusive conference for dragonfly robots.
Apple Arcade wants to become the Xbox and PlayStation of mobile gaming
Apple has come up with a new way to play video games on our phones. But at what price?
Huawei P30 Pro camera tops Galaxy S10 Plus pictures in two ways
Which phone takes the better pictures? We headed to the streets of Paris to find out.
Facebook doesn't waste time, it wastes attention spans. That's worse
Commentary: When I was growing up, my parents told me watching TV would ruin my attention span. Now I can't even concentrate on TV long enough for it to do that.
Dog-proofing your car: How to keep your pups safe and secure
Are the fur and claws and slobber doing a number on your interior? Here're a few tips and products for keeping your car clean and your pups safe.
Facebook wants to show good amid scandals: The social network updates its tools for blood donations, nonprofits and mentorships.
Everything Apple announced: What we know about Apple's TV content and service, credit card, game subscription service and more.
9 great reads from CNET this week
