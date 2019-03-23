CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

We bump up against Trump's wall, scarf down some lab-grown chicken nuggets, and ask ourselves if the new iPad Mini sparks joy.

Yes, we're all waiting to see just what Apple has up its sleeve for Monday, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. The past week deserves a look back. Google said its new streaming service heralds "the future of gaming." Disney finalized its takeover of Fox, creating a Hollywood monster to go after Netflix. And politicos wrestled with technology, as Cali's governor spoke of a "techlash" and Republicans and Dems both talked up proposed net neutrality legislation. But that's far from all. Here are some of our best stories from the week that was.

Trump wants a border wall. Texas may want a smarter alternative

President Trump says a physical wall needs to be the main line of defense in the south. But a visit to several border towns in Texas shows that isn't necessarily the case.

borderlands-4099
James Martin/CNET

Facial recognition overkill: How deputies cracked a $12 shoplifting case

Authorities call facial recognition a valuable tool. Civil liberties groups say it's dangerous.

face-id-recognition-2
James Martin/CNET

Review: iPad Mini is back and Apple's 2019 update offers new mojo for small tablets

There are a lot of iPads now, but can the smallest one spark a little joy?

ipad-mini-2019-11
Angela Lang/CNET

Google Stadia puts Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC gaming on notice

When you think video games, soon it'll be Microsoft's Xbox, Sony's PlayStation, Nintendo's Switch, PCs and... Google's Stadia?

gdc-2019-google-9512
James Martin/CNET

How the New Zealand mosque shooting was designed to go viral

The terrorist attack was inextricably tied to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Aucklanders Gather At Al-Madinah School To Remember Victims Of Christchurch Mosque Attack
Getty Images

The new 'AirPods 2' are really AirPods 1.5

Commentary: Apple's just-announced refreshed AirPods are an upgrade over the originals, but some hoped-for additions are missing.

audite-035.jpg
Sarah Tew/CNET

How the internet has changed surviving with HIV

In the era of #DeleteFacebook, the social network is proving to be a lifeline for HIV-positive people.

tim-mardi-gras-group
Claire Reilly/CNET

Lab-grown meat: Taste-testing chicken of the future

Where's the beef? Actually, it's a chicken nugget.

betatest-justfood
John Kim/CNET

What AncestryDNA taught me about DNA, privacy and the complex world of genetic testing

After spitting in a tube, I learned where my DNA comes from and where my personal data might go.

ancestrydnakit-3crop
Ian Knighton/CNET

