9 great reads from CNET this week

Yes, we're all waiting to see just what Apple has up its sleeve for Monday, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. The past week deserves a look back. Google said its new streaming service heralds "the future of gaming." Disney finalized its takeover of Fox, creating a Hollywood monster to go after Netflix. And politicos wrestled with technology, as Cali's governor spoke of a "techlash" and Republicans and Dems both talked up proposed net neutrality legislation. But that's far from all. Here are some of our best stories from the week that was.
Trump wants a border wall. Texas may want a smarter alternative
President Trump says a physical wall needs to be the main line of defense in the south. But a visit to several border towns in Texas shows that isn't necessarily the case.
Facial recognition overkill: How deputies cracked a $12 shoplifting case
Authorities call facial recognition a valuable tool. Civil liberties groups say it's dangerous.
Review: iPad Mini is back and Apple's 2019 update offers new mojo for small tablets
There are a lot of iPads now, but can the smallest one spark a little joy?
Google Stadia puts Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC gaming on notice
When you think video games, soon it'll be Microsoft's Xbox, Sony's PlayStation, Nintendo's Switch, PCs and... Google's Stadia?
How the New Zealand mosque shooting was designed to go viral
The terrorist attack was inextricably tied to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
The new 'AirPods 2' are really AirPods 1.5
Commentary: Apple's just-announced refreshed AirPods are an upgrade over the originals, but some hoped-for additions are missing.
How the internet has changed surviving with HIV
In the era of #DeleteFacebook, the social network is proving to be a lifeline for HIV-positive people.
Lab-grown meat: Taste-testing chicken of the future
Where's the beef? Actually, it's a chicken nugget.
What AncestryDNA taught me about DNA, privacy and the complex world of genetic testing
After spitting in a tube, I learned where my DNA comes from and where my personal data might go.
