9 great reads from CNET this week

Yes, we're all waiting to see just what Apple has up its sleeve for Monday, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. The past week deserves a look back. Google said its new streaming service heralds "the future of gaming." Disney finalized its takeover of Fox, creating a Hollywood monster to go after Netflix. And politicos wrestled with technology, as Cali's governor spoke of a "techlash" and Republicans and Dems both talked up proposed net neutrality legislation. But that's far from all. Here are some of our best stories from the week that was.

President Trump says a physical wall needs to be the main line of defense in the south. But a visit to several border towns in Texas shows that isn't necessarily the case.

James Martin/CNET

Authorities call facial recognition a valuable tool. Civil liberties groups say it's dangerous.

James Martin/CNET

There are a lot of iPads now, but can the smallest one spark a little joy?

Angela Lang/CNET

When you think video games, soon it'll be Microsoft's Xbox, Sony's PlayStation, Nintendo's Switch, PCs and... Google's Stadia?

James Martin/CNET

The terrorist attack was inextricably tied to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Getty Images

Commentary: Apple's just-announced refreshed AirPods are an upgrade over the originals, but some hoped-for additions are missing.

Sarah Tew/CNET

In the era of #DeleteFacebook, the social network is proving to be a lifeline for HIV-positive people.

Claire Reilly/CNET

Where's the beef? Actually, it's a chicken nugget.

John Kim/CNET

After spitting in a tube, I learned where my DNA comes from and where my personal data might go.

Ian Knighton/CNET