CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tesla factory shutdown Resident Evil 3 remake demo Coronavirus updates MacBook Air, iPad Pro reveals PS5 reveal Eurovision 2020 canceled

9 great reads from CNET this week

How social distancing helps flatten the curve, and why a little change to the MacBook Air makes a big difference. Also: Go inside a pro-Trump YouTube disinformation network.

Listen
- 02:23

The Coronavirus has once again taken over the news cycle -- not to mention our lives, lifestyle and livelihood -- with confirmed cases now in all 50 states and exceeding 200,000 worldwide. US President Donald Trump kicked off the week by asking all Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and to practice social distancing. And the governors of both California and New York have essentially put their states on lockdown, ordering residents to stay home except when handling essential needs.

Health care systems are scrambling. Travel is curtailed. Schools have closed. Entire industries have shut down. Unemployment filings are predicted to skyrocket. But individuals still hold the power to help flatten the curve, or slow the spread of the virus.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss, and rest assured, they're not all pandemic-related.

Inside a pro-Trump YouTube disinformation network that spans Vietnam to Bosnia

YouTube removed at least 20 channels posting false or divisive content to generate ad dollars. The channels used voice-over actors to read scripts. At least one of the actors was hired on Fiverr, the freelance marketplace.

debunked-illustration-article-1-v2-02
Brett Pearce/CNET

Coronavirus pandemic: How social distancing can help flatten the curve

Experts show that slowing the spread of COVID-19 will relieve the burden on health care systems and save lives. Here's how you can help.

coronavirus-empty-streets-sf-0034
Angela Lang/CNET

COVID-19 shines light on 'digital divide' across the US

From rural areas where broadband doesn't exist to poor areas where it's unaffordable, millions are having to go without internet access just when they need it most.

distance-learning
CNET

Hallelujah! The MacBook Air will finally get the Magic Keyboard

Commentary: For people who spend a lot of time typing, this little change is a big deal. It's the kind of good news we all need right now.

apple-new-macbook-air-new-magic-keyboard-03182020
Apple

Ring's work with police lacks solid evidence of reducing crime

Amazon pushes Ring as a crime-fighting tool. Data from three of Ring's earliest police partnerships doesn't back up that claim.

01-amazon-01-01.png
Robert Rodriguez/CNET

As coronavirus crisis worsens, hacking is increasing, security experts say

Hackers want to manipulate your fears about COVID-19.

password-security-laptop-0368
Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon struggles to be the everything store during the coronavirus crisis

To meet surging demand, the company makes big changes to its operations.

gettyimages-1136867741
Paul Hennessy/Getty Images

After The Mandalorian, I stopped watching Disney Plus

Commentary: I thought Disney Plus would become a regular part of my TV life, but I haven't turned to it since The Mandalorian finished in December.

018-mandalorian-toy-fair-2020-star-wars-the-child-baby-yoda
Sarah Tew/CNET

Parents share home schooling survival tips on Twitter amid coronavirus lockdown

Don't panic. Set a schedule. Allow time for indoor roller skating parties.

homeschooling-1
CNET