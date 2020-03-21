9 great reads from CNET this week

The Coronavirus has once again taken over the news cycle -- not to mention our lives, lifestyle and livelihood -- with confirmed cases now in all 50 states and exceeding 200,000 worldwide. US President Donald Trump kicked off the week by asking all Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and to practice social distancing. And the governors of both California and New York have essentially put their states on lockdown, ordering residents to stay home except when handling essential needs.
Health care systems are scrambling. Travel is curtailed. Schools have closed. Entire industries have shut down. Unemployment filings are predicted to skyrocket. But individuals still hold the power to help flatten the curve, or slow the spread of the virus.
Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss, and rest assured, they're not all pandemic-related.
Inside a pro-Trump YouTube disinformation network that spans Vietnam to Bosnia
YouTube removed at least 20 channels posting false or divisive content to generate ad dollars. The channels used voice-over actors to read scripts. At least one of the actors was hired on Fiverr, the freelance marketplace.
Coronavirus pandemic: How social distancing can help flatten the curve
Experts show that slowing the spread of COVID-19 will relieve the burden on health care systems and save lives. Here's how you can help.
COVID-19 shines light on 'digital divide' across the US
From rural areas where broadband doesn't exist to poor areas where it's unaffordable, millions are having to go without internet access just when they need it most.
Hallelujah! The MacBook Air will finally get the Magic Keyboard
Commentary: For people who spend a lot of time typing, this little change is a big deal. It's the kind of good news we all need right now.
Ring's work with police lacks solid evidence of reducing crime
Amazon pushes Ring as a crime-fighting tool. Data from three of Ring's earliest police partnerships doesn't back up that claim.
As coronavirus crisis worsens, hacking is increasing, security experts say
Hackers want to manipulate your fears about COVID-19.
Amazon struggles to be the everything store during the coronavirus crisis
To meet surging demand, the company makes big changes to its operations.
After The Mandalorian, I stopped watching Disney Plus
Commentary: I thought Disney Plus would become a regular part of my TV life, but I haven't turned to it since The Mandalorian finished in December.
Parents share home schooling survival tips on Twitter amid coronavirus lockdown
Don't panic. Set a schedule. Allow time for indoor roller skating parties.
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
