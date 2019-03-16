9 great reads from CNET this week

It was a serious week in tech.
Facebook, which suffered its longest outage in history, lost two more executives and is reportedly facing a criminal probe over data-sharing deals. Facebook and YouTube were both criticized for not being able to keep videos of Friday's New Zealand terror attack off their platforms. And Boeing's 737 Max 8 aircraft was grounded around the world following a second deadly crash.
Apart from that, a jury ruled Apple should pay Qualcomm $31 million for patent infringement.
There was some lighter news too, though. Here are some stories we're extra proud of this week.
Elton John's concert sounded better with these headphones. Here's why
Peex is trying to make concerts sound better for attendees with a wireless wearable device that enhances the sound experience.
Harnessing the sun in coal country
To revive Appalachia, one Kentucky coal company is transforming two old mining sites into a massive solar farm.
All about Boeing's 737 Max, the flight ban and investigations
The 737 Max 8 has had two deadly crashes in five months. Now President Trump has weighed in, and the plane is grounded.
Comcast hooks you with internet and cable TV. Video games could be next
And here's the big clue: Along with Amazon and EA, Comcast is interested in a Korean gaming company.
Galaxy S10 Plus ceramic vs. glass: Which phone survived our drop test
Is the ceramic worth the extra $250? To find out, we put a ceramic S10 Plus and a glass S10 Plus through our extreme drop test.
Did IBM use your Flickr photos in AI facial recognition project
The million images were shared under the liberal licenses Flickr photographers chose, but those shutterbugs probably didn't picture this.
Terrace House on Netflix is an antidote to a world gone insane
It's the best show on Netflix you're not watching. (Unless you are -- in which case, congratulations!)
Game of Thrones dragonmaster reveals the secrets of Daenerys' babies
Supermarket chickens and cheetah colors help visual-effects supervisor Sven Martin and team animate Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion.
SXSW 2019: The weirdest sights from the world's largest culture fest
From chattering nuns to missing unicorns, SXSW brought on the odd.
Facebook wants to show it's a force for good amid scandals: The social network updates its tools for blood donations, nonprofits and mentorships.
Everything you need to know about the Qualcomm-FTC lawsuit: The antitrust case could decide how smartphones get made in the future -- and what they cost.
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.