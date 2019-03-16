9 great reads from CNET this week

It was a serious week in tech.

Facebook, which suffered its longest outage in history, lost two more executives and is reportedly facing a criminal probe over data-sharing deals. Facebook and YouTube were both criticized for not being able to keep videos of Friday's New Zealand terror attack off their platforms. And Boeing's 737 Max 8 aircraft was grounded around the world following a second deadly crash.

Apart from that, a jury ruled Apple should pay Qualcomm $31 million for patent infringement.

There was some lighter news too, though. Here are some stories we're extra proud of this week.

Peex is trying to make concerts sound better for attendees with a wireless wearable device that enhances the sound experience.

David Carnoy/CNET

To revive Appalachia, one Kentucky coal company is transforming two old mining sites into a massive solar farm.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The 737 Max 8 has had two deadly crashes in five months. Now President Trump has weighed in, and the plane is grounded.

Boeing

And here's the big clue: Along with Amazon and EA, Comcast is interested in a Korean gaming company.

Vudhikul Ocharoen/EyeEm

Is the ceramic worth the extra $250? To find out, we put a ceramic S10 Plus and a glass S10 Plus through our extreme drop test.

Angela Lang/CNET

The million images were shared under the liberal licenses Flickr photographers chose, but those shutterbugs probably didn't picture this.

IBM

It's the best show on Netflix you're not watching. (Unless you are -- in which case, congratulations!)

Netflix





Supermarket chickens and cheetah colors help visual-effects supervisor Sven Martin and team animate Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion.

HBO

From chattering nuns to missing unicorns, SXSW brought on the odd.

Suzanne Cordeiro/Getty Images