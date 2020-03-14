9 great reads from CNET this week

It was a week of epidemic proportions. And then some.
Last Saturday, the coronavirus prompted New York's governor to declare a state of emergency; the US capital reported its first case of COVID-19; and there were rumblings Italy would lock down its northern region.
By midweek, all of Italy was cordoned off, the US stock market had seen trading halted for a time to short-circuit panic, cases in the states had moved into quadruple digits, and the World Health Organization had officially declared a pandemic.
The COVID-19 crisis has led to everything from canceled tech conferences to scuttled sports seasons to various altruistic efforts to (sigh) unfortunate online scams. There have even been celebrity infections and a Magic Kingdom closure. And CNET has been here to serve as a trusted source of advice and news on the pandemic, helping you understand what's going on and, when complicated topics need explaining, explaining them.
Not everything's been about the virus though. Jack Dorsey dodged an ouster attempt. Elon Musk swore his broadband satellites wouldn't make astronomers blind. And President Trump retweeted a manipulated clip of Joe Biden (and Twitter slapped a warning label on it). There's been a touch of comedy relief, too: With NASA upgrading a system on the International Space Station that turns urine into drinking water, all we can say is, Yes, but will it be sparkling?
Here are some of the week's stories you don't want to miss.
Coronavirus is a pandemic: What that means for you
COVID-19 is now considered a pandemic according to WHO -- what that really means for your health and safety.
How to prepare and stock up for a coronavirus quarantine
You'll need more than just toilet paper.
E3 canceled: Here's what Microsoft, Ubisoft and others are doing
Companies are still planning to announce new games and consoles through online streams.
Dump your passwords, improve your security -- really
Security keys, biometrics and a technology called FIDO are upgrading today's feeble security foundation.
The terrifying reality of actually living on Mars
The first spaceships that could carry humans to the red planet are being developed now, but we need to discuss accommodations once we're there.
Password managers: A little pain for a lot of security
They're your friend, or at least a helpful acquaintance.
A plan to protect child safety could put your privacy at risk
Backers of the EARN IT Act focus on protecting children from being exploited, but security experts say the bill actually chips away at your encrypted messages.
Password managers are great -- until you lose the password to your password manager
Commentary: Don't be me.
I turned my skateboard into an electric one and it was like snowboarding on asphalt
Skateboarders fear change. Enter the Unlimited x Loaded conversion kit: a kit that lets you transform the old board you know and love into an electric one.
