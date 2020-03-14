9 great reads from CNET this week

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

It was a week of epidemic proportions. And then some.

Last Saturday, the coronavirus prompted New York's governor to declare a state of emergency; the US capital reported its first case of COVID-19; and there were rumblings Italy would lock down its northern region.

By midweek, all of Italy was cordoned off, the US stock market had seen trading halted for a time to short-circuit panic, cases in the states had moved into quadruple digits, and the World Health Organization had officially declared a pandemic.

The COVID-19 crisis has led to everything from canceled tech conferences to scuttled sports seasons to various altruistic efforts to (sigh) unfortunate online scams. There have even been celebrity infections and a Magic Kingdom closure. And CNET has been here to serve as a trusted source of advice and news on the pandemic, helping you understand what's going on and, when complicated topics need explaining, explaining them.

Not everything's been about the virus though. Jack Dorsey dodged an ouster attempt. Elon Musk swore his broadband satellites wouldn't make astronomers blind. And President Trump retweeted a manipulated clip of Joe Biden (and Twitter slapped a warning label on it). There's been a touch of comedy relief, too: With NASA upgrading a system on the International Space Station that turns urine into drinking water, all we can say is, Yes, but will it be sparkling?

Here are some of the week's stories you don't want to miss.

