9 great reads from CNET this week

As if technology terms weren't already inscrutable enough, now we have to deal with "nonfungible." Or, since tech speak thrives on abbreviations: NFT, short for "nonfungible tokens." They're a hot commodity right now, so it's time for us all to dig a little deeper.

A good starting point is Rich Nieva's look at NFTs, and specifically how they've caught on in the art world. Just this week, Christie's auctioned off as an NFT a digital work by the artist Beeple for $69.3 million. Yep, real money. And the technology has implications much more broadly across entertainment and media, from Kings of Leon to a clip of LeBron James to the very first tweet ever.

That story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:

The blockchain-backed technology gives artists a way to take ownership and collect compensation for digital works.

My first dose of the Pfizer vaccine came with mixed feelings.

Amanda Kooser/CNET

Microsoft's AR headset still feels like a taste of a future yet to come -- and reminds me what the future still needs to do.

Scott Stein/CNET

A world away from its iconic motorcycles, Harley's new sub-brand delivers fun, premium e-bikes.

Evan Miller/Roadshow

Commentary: The future is full of QR codes and hand sanitizers. But life, in at least one country, feels strangely normal.

Getty/Brook Mitchell

On March 11, 2011, the worst nuclear disaster in history hit like a bomb. Even now, robots are just getting close enough to see how bad it really is.

James Martin/CNET

A spicy condiment connected me with friends during a year of isolation. Come aboard my chili crisp time machine.

Scott Stein/CNET

Sure, 007 drives some pretty sweet cars, but he and his enemies also fly high in awesome aircraft.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Advocates say digital vaccine passports could create a bright future for post-pandemic travel, but others worry about privacy, inequality and coronavirus variants.

Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images