9 great reads from CNET this week

We explain what NFTs are and how they might soon be a part of your online experience. Plus: Getting a COVID-19 vaccine, wearing Microsoft's HoloLens 2 and riding a Harley e-bike.

As if technology terms weren't already inscrutable enough, now we have to deal with "nonfungible." Or, since tech speak thrives on abbreviations: NFT, short for "nonfungible tokens." They're a hot commodity right now, so it's time for us all to dig a little deeper.

A good starting point is Rich Nieva's look at NFTs, and specifically how they've caught on in the art world. Just this week, Christie's auctioned off as an NFT a digital work by the artist Beeple for $69.3 million. Yep, real money. And the technology has implications much more broadly across entertainment and media, from Kings of Leon to a clip of LeBron James to the very first tweet ever.

That story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:

NFTs are the new online gold rush: Why they're hot

The blockchain-backed technology gives artists a way to take ownership and collect compensation for digital works.

beeple-social-crop

I got my first COVID-19 shot, and felt crushed by vaccine guilt

My first dose of the Pfizer vaccine came with mixed feelings.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine shot
Amanda Kooser/CNET

Hands-on at home with Microsoft's HoloLens 2

Microsoft's AR headset still feels like a taste of a future yet to come -- and reminds me what the future still needs to do.

Wearing a HoloLens 2 headset
Scott Stein/CNET

Serial 1: Riding Harley-Davidson's new Rush CTY Speed and Mosh CTY e-bikes

A world away from its iconic motorcycles, Harley's new sub-brand delivers fun, premium e-bikes.

2021 Serial 1 Rush and Mosh e-bikes
Evan Miller/Roadshow

After coronavirus: Australia offers a strange glimpse of life post-pandemic

Commentary: The future is full of QR codes and hand sanitizers. But life, in at least one country, feels strangely normal.

Packed theater in Australia, with only a few people wearing masks
Getty/Brook Mitchell

For Fukushima's nuclear disaster, robots offer a sliver of hope

On March 11, 2011, the worst nuclear disaster in history hit like a bomb. Even now, robots are just getting close enough to see how bad it really is.

Workers at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant Reactor Unit 3
James Martin/CNET

My love affair with chili crisp: Savior of oatmeal, caviar and my soul

A spicy condiment connected me with friends during a year of isolation. Come aboard my chili crisp time machine.

Three jars of chili crisp
Scott Stein/CNET

The aircraft of James Bond: Little Nellie, a Vulcan bomber and a Concorde

Sure, 007 drives some pretty sweet cars, but he and his enemies also fly high in awesome aircraft.

"Little Nellie" mini-helicopter from James Bond film You Only Live Twice
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

COVID-19 vaccine passport for travel: What it is, how it works and who is pushing for them

Advocates say digital vaccine passports could create a bright future for post-pandemic travel, but others worry about privacy, inequality and coronavirus variants.

Passengers line up at the American Airlines counter in Ronald Reagan National Airport
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
